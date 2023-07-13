FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will serve as team captain when the MLS All-Stars face Arsenal in the All-Star Game at Washington, D.C., on July 19.

Acosta received the honor by winning a fan vote over D.C. United forward Christian Benteke, St. Louis City goalkeeper Roman Burki and Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman.

Acosta, 29, leads FC Cincinnati with 10 goals and seven assists in 20 games this season. He has served as team captain 79 times in his two-plus seasons with the club.

Acosta is an MLS All-Star for the second straight season. He had 10 goals -- a MLS career-high he initially set in 2018 -- and a career-best 19 assists.

The environment will be familiar for Acosta as he spent four seasons with D.C. United (2016-19) earlier in his career.