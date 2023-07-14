The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup was made in Abidjan on Thursday ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The first two match days in the nine groups, which each contain six teams, will be played on Nov. 13-21, 2023 and the last two on Oct. 6-14, 2025.

The top team in each pool qualifies for the World Cup finals.

The four best runners-up will enter a playoff stage scheduled for Nov. 10-18, 2025, where the winner will enter the inter-confederation playoffs to be held in March 2026.

2026 World Cup African qualifiers draw:

GROUP A

Egypt

Burkina Faso

Guinea-Bissau

Sierra Leone

Ethiopia

Djibouti

GROUP B

Senegal

Democratic Republic of Congo

Mauritania

Togo

Sudan

South Sudan

GROUP C

Nigeria

South Africa

Benin

Zimbabwe

Rwanda

Lesotho

GROUP D

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Angola

Libya

Eswatini

Mauritius

GROUP E

Morocco

Zambia

Congo

Tanzania

Niger

Eritrea

GROUP F

Ivory Coast

Gabon

Kenya

The Gambia

Burundi

Seychelles

GROUP G

Algeria

Guinea

Uganda

Mozambique

Botswana

Somalia

GROUP H

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Namibia

Malawi

Liberia

Sao Tome e Principe

GROUP I

Mali

Ghana

Madagascar

Central African Republic

Comoros

Chad