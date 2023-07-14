        <
          Nigeria, South Africa together in qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

          Jul 14, 2023

          The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup was made in Abidjan on Thursday ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

          The first two match days in the nine groups, which each contain six teams, will be played on Nov. 13-21, 2023 and the last two on Oct. 6-14, 2025.

          The top team in each pool qualifies for the World Cup finals.

          The four best runners-up will enter a playoff stage scheduled for Nov. 10-18, 2025, where the winner will enter the inter-confederation playoffs to be held in March 2026.

          2026 World Cup African qualifiers draw:

          GROUP A

          Egypt
          Burkina Faso
          Guinea-Bissau
          Sierra Leone
          Ethiopia
          Djibouti

          GROUP B

          Senegal
          Democratic Republic of Congo
          Mauritania
          Togo
          Sudan
          South Sudan

          GROUP C

          Nigeria
          South Africa
          Benin
          Zimbabwe
          Rwanda
          Lesotho

          GROUP D

          Cameroon
          Cape Verde
          Angola
          Libya
          Eswatini
          Mauritius

          GROUP E

          Morocco
          Zambia
          Congo
          Tanzania
          Niger
          Eritrea

          GROUP F

          Ivory Coast
          Gabon
          Kenya
          The Gambia
          Burundi
          Seychelles

          GROUP G

          Algeria
          Guinea
          Uganda
          Mozambique
          Botswana
          Somalia

          GROUP H

          Tunisia
          Equatorial Guinea
          Namibia
          Malawi
          Liberia
          Sao Tome e Principe

          GROUP I

          Mali
          Ghana
          Madagascar
          Central African Republic
          Comoros
          Chad