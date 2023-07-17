Mexico interim coach Jaime Lozano takes in the moment after leading his team to a Gold Cup win. Getty Images

Mexico interim manager Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano said it would be a "dream" to maintain his position with the national team after helping it claim a title in the 2023 Gold Cup with a thrilling 1-0 win over Panama in the final at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Santiago Gimenez scored a late winner to push Mexico past a resilient Panama side and lift a Concacaf record ninth Gold Cup title after Lozano's side conceded just two goal in the entire tournament.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"With these results, they open opportunities," Lozano said after the match. "Obviously, I would like to be here. Obviously, it would be a dream to lead my national team in a World Cup, and even more in a World Cup where we'll be the home side.

"If it's my turn, it's a dream, it's a dream. What I'm experiencing now [as interim] is a dream."

Lozano, hired just days before the start of the Gold Cup, replaced former coach Diego Cocca, who was fired after an embarrassing 3-0 loss to the United States in June's Nations League Finals.

With Lozano in charge, Mexico charged through the Gold Cup with a four wins and one loss to Qatar after already clinching passage to the knockouts. Panama made things difficult in a tight championship match, but following a late surge in the second half from El Tri, substitute Gimenez scored the game-winner in the 85th minute.

Despite his Gold Cup success, Lozano noted that his agreement with the national team lasted only through the end of the tournament.

"I signed a contract for the Gold Cup, I believe that starting now I'm free [to sign with anyone]," Lozano said. "I don't know if it's in a few weeks or months, but a decision will need to be made, and from my part, whenever I can help the national team, I'm available."

His status as an interim also led to a slightly awkward interaction with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Sunday's medal ceremony. After giving Lozano his medal, he apparently wished the manager good luck in the next World Cup.

"I think Infantino didn't know that my contract ended here," Lozano said with a laugh in the post-game press conference.

At the very least for Lozano, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) have said recently that he remains in the running for a permanent position. Earlier in the week after Mexico had qualified for the Gold Cup final with a win over Jamaica, FMF executive president Ivar Sisniega said: "Whatever happens Sunday won't determine the future of Jimmy Lozano," as he discussed possible options for the team's permanent manager.

"Of course Jimmy should be one of the candidates," Sisniega added.

Before coaching Mexico's senior team as interim, Lozano made a name for himself with a bronze medal finish with El Tri at the 2020 Summer Olympics. A strong core of members on the current 2023 Gold Cup roster played with Lozano at those Olympic games, likely leading to his hiring before the tournament.

Mexico's Gold Cup victory helps them maintain their status as the all-time leaders in the tournament. The United States have the second-most overall with a seven.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada are joint hosts of the 2026 World Cup.