Chelsea manager update on transfer plans as reports say the club want to sign Caicedo from Brighton. (1:02)

Poch confirms Lukaku will leave while club look for new midfield option (1:02)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to terminate his contract at Chelsea and join Marseille on a free transfer, sources have told ESPN.

Aubameyang is close to agreeing a three-year deal to join the Ligue 1 side, sources added.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The 34-year-old striker struggled to make an impact at Chelsea, where he made 21 appearances after joining in September 2022, scoring just three goals.

The move will mark his return to Ligue 1 after 10 years following his spell at Saint-Etienne between 2011 and 2013.

Chelsea have undergone a significant squad upheaval this summer, along with the arrival of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine coach told ESPN that departures will not stop yet with Romelu Lukaku is also likely to leave the club.