Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will be out for "a few weeks" after undergoing surgery on his knee, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The 26-year-old was missing from Wednesday's Emirates Cup clash against Monaco, which Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in north London.

Speaking after the match, Arteta confirmed Jesus had been struggling with an issue dating back to last season, when he missed over three months of the campaign following knee surgery on an injury sustained in December while engaged with Brazil at the Qatar World Cup.

"Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning," said Arteta. "He had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it. It is not something major but he looks to be out for a few weeks I think.

"It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially the way he played against Barcelona [in Los Angeles last Wednesday], and he was in good condition and we lost him. But he has been feeling some discomfort in the last few weeks and we had to look at it, we had to make a decision and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quick as possible so we decided to do it.

"It is something related to the previous injury that he had and the surgery. He had some irritation in the knee and we had to get it resolved."

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus also missed part of last season with a knee injury suffered at the 2022 World Cup. Harry How/Getty Images

Arsenal will start the season with Eddie Nketiah -- the home side's goalscorer against Monaco -- and USMNT international Folarin Balogun, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

"The plans with Flo don't change at all but unfortunately with Gabby we're not going to have him," added Arteta.

"We have other options to play with different qualities of players and we will adapt."

Arsenal will face Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield at Wembley before their Premier League opener on Aug. 12 at home to Nottingham Forest.