Manchester United are aiming to fund the pursuit of more signings with the departures of Fred and Donny van de Beek, sources have told ESPN.

United have already exceeded their summer budget with the arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund for a combined £165 million ($209m).

Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to add another midfielder to his squad with Fiorentina's Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat an option but the club will first have to offload Fred and Van de Beek.

Fred has interest from Fulham and clubs in Turkey while Van de Beek is in talks with Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Fred missed the preseason tour of America to deal with a personal issue but is now back in training. Van de Beek, a £35m signing from Ajax in 2020, has featured in the summer friendlies but is well down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly has also been told he is free to find a new club.

The Ivory Coast defender was left out of the party which travelled to the U.S. and has been training separately since the squad returned to Carrington to prepare for their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 14.

Sources have told ESPN that United will also listen to offers for Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire, although they have both been told there is a place for them in Ten Hag's squad next season.

Anthony Martial is set to stay with United receiving no firm interest this summer. The 27-year-old is back in training after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury but is not yet match fit.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson's proposed move to Nottingham Forest has been complicated by their pursuit of Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner. Forest have been negotiating a loan for Henderson with an obligation to buy but have now agreed a deal with Arsenal for Turner.