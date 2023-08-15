The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool's Alisson linked to Al Nassr

Al Nassr are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, according to Foot Mercato.

Alisson, 30, is reportedly tempted by a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League side. He would join his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané after the Senegal international signed earlier this month from Bayern Munich for a fee of £24 million ($30m).

If the Brazil international makes the move, he'd be the fourth player to leave Liverpool this summer for Saudi Arabia -- following Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), Fabinho (Al Ittihad) and Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli).

It could take a significant offer to persuade manager Jurgen Klopp to part with his shot-stopper, who was voted player of the season ahead of Mohamed Salah for the 2022-23 campaign.

Alisson started for the Reds on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at Chelsea, and he is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PAPER GOSSIP

- Montpellier forward Elye Wahi is unsure over a potential transfer to Chelsea, reports RMC Sport. The 20-year-old forward, who contributed to 24 goals in 33 Ligue 1 games last season, is also on the radar of West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt. Wahi is concerned about first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge. Paris Saint-Germain have also enquired over a potential move, but are yet to begin formal talks.

- Bayern Munich are discussing personal terms with PSV Eindhoven defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré, writes Foot Mercato. The Bundesliga champions are one of two sides in the race for the 25-year-old, with PSG also keeping close tabs on his situation. Sangare has a release clause worth €37m.

- Talks are continuing between Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Al Ahli, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Serie A side are open to allowing the 29-year-old to leave this summer, while they are also looking to agree a fee with Celta Vigo for Gabri Veiga. Having already reached an agreement with Veiga, they are expected to offer Celta in the region of €36m for the 21-year-old.

- Offers will be dismissed by Barcelona for winger Raphinha, according to Sport. While the Blaugrana are looking to move on a forward this summer as they push for Atletico Madrid's João Félix, Raphinha is considered non-transferable. The 26-year-old played 42 minutes before getting sent off in the 0-0 LaLiga opener against Getafe.

- West Ham are looking at SC Freiburg winger Roland Sallai, reports Revelo. The 26-year-old Hungary playmaker is an ideal option for Hammers coach David Moyes as he prepares for the Europa League. Sallai, who missed a significant part of last season due to injury, scored two goals in 26 appearances for the Bundesliga side. In addition to West Ham, French side Rennes are also in the mix.