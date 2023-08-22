Transfer Talk: PSG open to €250m Mbappe deal, Real stay silent

Steve Nicol tears into the latest developments in Kylian Mbappé's transfer saga, with the forward now set to extend his PSG deal. (2:23)

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG to open Mbappe talks at €250 million

If Kylian Mbappé is to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, AS suggests that the Ligue 1 champions will only accept €250 million -- a transfer fee that is unlikely to tempt Real Madrid into an approach.

The report goes on to say that PSG are surprised regarding the lack of current interest from Los Blancos, who are long-term admirers of the versatile forward.

Mbappe, 24, has been embroiled in conflict with PSG for much of the summer, leaving the Qatari-owned club content to part ways with the France captain despite his impressive 2022-23 campaign where he notched 41 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

While he was left out of PSG's preseason tour of Japan and South Korea, tensions between the 2018 World Cup winner and the club have eased slightly, with Mbappe coming on from the bench and netting in PSG's 1-1 draw at Toulouse on Saturday.

Mbappe's contract at the Parc des Princes stadium expires in June 2024, which could see the forward choose to run down his contract with the French giants this season before leaving as a free agent.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PSG are ready to do a deal with Real Madrid for star forward Kylian Mbappe, but the Spanish giants are yet to make an offer. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for defender Benjamin Pavard, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old has been strongly linked away from the Bavarian club this summer and, as a result, Bayern have been eager to offload the Frenchman to ensure he does not walk for free. Romano reports that a deal worth €30m has been agreed, though the Bundesliga champions want to find a replacement before finalising the departure.

- Atletico Madrid forward João Félix remains keen on securing a move to Barcelona, however, a deal is difficult for the Catalan outfit to facilitate, according to Sport. Atleti are keen to part ways with the Portugal international, who fell out with manager Diego Simeone last season, leading to his loan switch to Chelsea in January. Whilst the 23-year-old has prioritised a move to the Nou Camp, Barcelona's financial position makes a deal difficult to complete, with the report suggesting that the LaLiga champions will evaluate the potential chance of a move before the window closes.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a fee with Lille for midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to Foot Mercato. The report indicates that the deal will be worth €30m, including add-ons, with the 19-year-old set to undergo a medical later in the week. The Seagulls are reported to be keen to add to their midfield options following Moises Caicedo's move to Chelsea and have identified Baleba as an exciting prospect.

- Besiktas are set to beat Galatasaray in securing a deal for free agent Sergio Ramos, per Foot Mercato. The 37-year-old has been searching for a club since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season and, despite being heavily linked to the Saudi Pro League and MLS, the Spaniard looks set for a move to Turkey.

- Chelsea and the New England Revolution have reached an agreement for goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, according to Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea are reportedly keen to bring a new goalkeeper to Stamford Bridge to offer competition to Robert Sánchez, with Petrovic identified as an ideal fit. The tweet reveals that the two clubs have agreed upon a €16m fee, which will see the Serbian complete his medical on Wednesday.