Transfer Talk: Chelsea eye Raphinha, Torres double deal

The summer transfer window in Europe enters its final week, but there's plenty of gossip still swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea tracking Barca duo

Chelsea are considering an approach for Barcelona stars Raphinha and Ferran Torres, according to the Daily Mail.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino remains on the lookout for potential options that could strengthen his attack before the transfer deadline on Friday and appears set to open talks with the reigning LaLiga champions over a deal for the duo.

Torres, 23, has scored in consecutive games to open Barca's season, but both his appearances have come from the bench with Poland international Robert Lewandowski preferred ahead of him. Raphinha didn't feature in Barca's 4-3 victory over Villarreal on Sunday, and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are said to be engaged in talks over whether to make a move for the former Leeds United flyer.

Recent reports have indicated that Barcelona would need to offload a player if they are to acquire Atletico Madrid's João Félix, while they are also looking to complete a transfer for Manchester City full-back João Cancelo.

Chelsea are also busy in terms of outgoings amid ongoing discussions with Bayern Munich over a deal for 24-year-old defender Trevoh Chalobah. Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reports that manager Thomas Tuchel -- who used to coach Chalobah at Chelsea -- is keen to land the 24-year-old, though there is some disagreement among members on the Bundesliga champions' transfer committee.

Chalobah is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season and has previously been linked with a move to Internazionale.

- Al Ittihad are considering a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The Saudi Pro League side are reported to have placed him at the top of their wishlist in their search for a centre-back, but the Reds are reluctant to move on the 26-year-old with just days remaining before the transfer window closes.

- Talks between Juventus and winger Federico Chiesa are set to be held over a new contract, says Calciomercato. The Bianconeri are hopeful that an agreement will be able to be reached that sees the 25-year-old sign new terms at the club, but they will consider moving him on next summer if progress isn't made during negotiations.

- Liverpool remain interested in Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, reports Sport Bild. The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for a potential reinforcement in midfield before the transfer window closes on Friday and are still a possible destination for the 21-year-old Netherlands international. The Bundesliga champions would reportedly be open to offers of a permanent move or a loan.

- Burnley are one of the clubs interested in landing AC Milan striker Divock Origi, according to Foot Mercato. The Rossoneri are reported to be working hard to move the 28-year-old on, after he scored just two goals in 27 appearances in the Serie A last season. Origi, who joined from Liverpool last summer, now could return to the Premier League, with the Clarets challenging Torino, Udinese and Bologna for his signature.

- Ajax Amsterdam are set to end their interest in Atlanta United attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, reports Cesar Luis Merlo. The Eredivisie side were previously linked with interest in the 22-year-old, but as they near completion of a deal for Metz's Georges Mikautadze, they won't be following up with an approach for the MLS star.