Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba has retired from international football with Spain, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Alba, 34, calls time on his career with La Roja after winning 93 caps and scoring nine goals.

He signs off after captaining Spain to the UEFA Nations League earlier this year, while he was also part of the squad that won the European Championships in 2012, scoring in the final against Italy.

Alba joined Inter Miami from Barcelona earlier this summer and decided now is also the right moment to step aside and allow Spain to bring through the next generation.

The left-back can now focus on the next chapter of his career in the United States, where he is playing alongside former Barça teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami have enjoyed an upturn in form since the trio signed, winning the Leagues Cup, progressing to the final of the U.S. Open Cup and beating New York Red Bulls 2-0 on their return to MLS action this week to keep their outside shot at a playoff place alive.