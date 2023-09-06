Jeff Carlisle reflects on the notable additions and absences to the USMNT roster heading into the September international window. (1:17)

Serbian-American Marko Mitrović will coach the U.S. Under-23 men's team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

Mitrović, who steps up after spending a year-and-a-half in charge of the U.S. U19 men's team, will lead the U.S. men in their first Olympics appearance since Beijing 2008. As a result, former U16 coach Michael Nsien will replace Mitrović with the U19 team.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"We couldn't be more excited to have Marko and Michael continue to be an important part of our men's program as both of these teams serve as crucial steps in the National Team pathway," U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker said.

"During his time with the Under-19s, Marko was instrumental in guiding our rising talents and we're looking forward to him now leading our Under-23 Men's National Team as this age group provides these players with an incredible opportunity to continue their development by facing elite opposition on the world stage and competing for an Olympic world title."

Marko Mitrović spent time as an assistant coach with the USMNT during the Concacaf Nations League Finals this summer. John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The U.S. men qualified for the Olympics after winning the Concacaf U20 Championship last year. Olympic men's soccer rosters will be made up of players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001, with three over-age exceptions.

Mitrović, who also served as an assistant to interim USMNT head coaches Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan this summer, will lead his first U23 training camp during the October international window.

"It's been an honor working for U.S. Soccer and I'm tremendously proud of the opportunity to lead the USA at the Olympics," said Mitrović.

"I've gotten to see first-hand the high-potential players rising through our development system and I'm excited for them to represent their country proudly on such an important stage. The Olympics will be a special platform for our players and I can't wait to continue the preparations."

Prior to joining U.S. Soccer, Mitrović worked within the Serbia setup and was an assistant coach with Chicago Fire FC in MLS and English Championship club Reading.