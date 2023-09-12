The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City's Silva negotiated Barcelona release clause in new contract

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva remains keen on joining Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 29-year-old signed new terms with Man City in the summer, but the latest reveals that he included a clause in his contract that is specifically available to be activated by the Blaugrana in Spain.

He is believed to be keen on making the switch to LaLiga champions Barca, with the release clause set at a valuation of €50 million, a figure lower than what Man City were demanding for his signature when the transfer window was open.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is also keen on signing 25-year-old RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo, who is said to have included a similar clause to the one in Silva's new deal.

Olmo, linked with Barcelona last season, has maintained his form in the Bundesliga with three goal contributions in the opening three games, and he reportedly could be signed for a fee of €60 million.

While it is not clear whether Barca are looking to sign both stars, it looks as though both have emerged as early potential reinforcements for the future.

Bernardo Silva signed a new deal with Manchester City recently, but he carved out a special release clause that only Barcelona can activate. Paul Bonser/Action Plus/Icon Sportswire

PAPER GOSSIP

- Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is on the radar of Manchester United, reports Manchester Evening News. The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international is reported to be one of four signings that manager Erik ten Hag is looking to make next summer, with Bayer Leverkusen duo Edmond Tapsoba and Jeremie Frimpong also being considered. Ferguson has also been linked with Manchester City.

- Early preparations are being made for January as Aston Villa plan to land a marquee striker signing, according to Football Insider. It is said that manager Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his forward line, and they could be able to make an approach for a highly-rated player after moving on multiple players in the summer.

- Manchester City are preparing to make an £80 million bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, writes Ekrem Konur. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested in the 20-year-old, who has impressed in the opening three games this season by contributing to three goals in as many games. Man City are expected to make their approach in January.

- Aston Villa remain in contact with Sporting CP as they look to set up a potential deal for midfielder Pedro Gonçalves, reports O Jogo. The Villains are believed to have held interest in the 25-year-old over the summer, and while they have shown the most interest, other Premier League sides including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on his situation.

- Multiple clubs in Turkey are interested in signing Chelsea defender Malang Sarr, says Football Insider. With the transfer window set to close on Friday, it is reported that clubs are currently assessing a potential loan deal for the 24-year-old, who the Blues are looking to move on, amid belief that he has "no chance" of earning first team minutes in manager Mauricio Pochettino's side.