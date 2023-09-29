RB Leipzig parted ways with its sporting director Max Eberl on Friday citing a "failure to commit to the club" amid speculation linking him with Bayern Munich. The decision came a day before Leipzig plays Bayern in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig said Eberl had been "relieved ... of his duties with immediate effect." The club denied the decision was linked to the team's performance or signings.

"His failure to commit to the club has led to us making this decision. It has nothing to do with the squad's rebuild or results on the pitch," the club said.

- Stream LIVE: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, Saturday 9/30, 12:20 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Reports in Germany in recent days have indicated that Eberl could be of interest to Bayern, who have shaken up their own management structure after difficulties on the field last season and off-field issues including the firing of coach Julian Nagelsmann in March and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel.

Eberl, who was a Bayern player in the early 1990s, had pointed to his Leipzig contract when asked about the speculation and said he wanted to focus on the upcoming game against Bayern, in comments published by the Sport Bild newspaper on Wednesday.

Max Eberl could be set to join Bayern Munich after leaving RB Leipzig. Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Leipzig are a point behind league leaders Bayern before the two teams meet Saturday.

As managing director for sport, Eberl joined Leipzig last year and was credited with overseeing a rebuild which has seen established players like Joško Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai depart for large price tags and the arrival of young talents like Loïs Openda and Paris Saint-Germain loanee Xavi Simons.

Leipzig said sporting director Rouven Schröder would move into Eberl's role.