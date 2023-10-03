Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernández has been given a three-game suspension after his sending off in LaLiga on Saturday, leaving the club with just one senior available centre-back -- Antonio Rüdiger -- ahead of a run of crucial league games, including the Clasico against Barcelona on Oct. 28.

The club captain was shown a red card for his rash tackle on forward Portu in the 94th minute of Madrid's 3-0 win over Girona at Montilivi.

The LaLiga leaders were already without Éder Militão, who suffered an ACL tear in August, and David Alaba, who picked up an abductor muscle injury in last Wednesday's 2-0 win over Las Palmas.

The Spanish football federation's Competition Committee confirmed on Tuesday that Nacho would be suspended for three matches "for dangerous play, causing harm" after Portu suffered an ankle injury in the challenge.

Nacho's red card against Girona has increased Real Madrid's defensive issues ahead of a crucial run of games. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"It was a lack of clarity from Nacho," coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday. "He usually does the right thing. We've apologised and we hope it's nothing serious for the Girona player."

Real Madrid have not yet confirmed if they will appeal the punishment.

If the ban stands, Nacho would miss Madrid's league games with Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 7, away at Sevilla on October 21 and the El Clasico clash with Barca on October 28 at Camp Nou.

Ancelotti called up reserve team defender Alvaro Carrillo, 21, for Tuesday's Champions League game away at Napoli.

Carrillo has made four starts for Real Madrid Castilla this season and was an unused substitute against Girona.