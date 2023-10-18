Lynn Williams joins "Futbol Americas" to talk about why the USWNT failed at the FIFA Women's World Cup. (1:41)

The Portland Thorns duo of defender Becky Sauerbrunn and forward Sophia Smith headline the 27-player roster that will represent the U.S. women's national team in a pair of friendlies against Colombia later this month.

Both players are returning from injury, with Sauerbrunn recovered from a foot ailment that kept her out of the World Cup, while Smith returns after suffering a knee injury back on Aug. 27.

The USWNT will face Colombia on Oct. 26 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, with the second match taking place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego three days later. The roster contains 24 of the players who took part in two friendlies against South Africa last month.

"I was very impressed and pleased with the focus, energy and dedication of the players to prepare for the two games against South Africa in September and I'm expecting the same for this camp, even if we'll only have a few training days together," said U.S. interim manager Twila Kilgore.

"Once again, this roster is a mix of the players from the World Cup team who are fit to play international minutes, players trying to establish themselves in the environment and players who are taking a next step in their growth through this experience with the senior national team.

"All of these players are excited for the future and for these two tough tests against Colombia, which is a team we might see in the Olympics next year."

The roster also includes a pair of 18-year-olds in San Diego Wave forward Jaedyn Shaw and Portland midfielder Olivia Moultrie, neither of whom has made a senior international appearance.

Both played for the U.S. at the 2022 FIFA under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica and are age-eligible for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be played in Colombia.

Twenty-five NWSL players will take part, with Lyon midfielder Lindsey Horan and Chelsea forward Mia Fishel the only members who play for overseas clubs. Of the players on the roster, 17 will compete in the 2023 NWSL Playoffs.

Colombia's performance at the 2023 Women's World Cup was the best in the nation's history. The team topped Group H, with its most memorable performance a 2-1 victory over Germany, before beating Jamaica 1-0 for its first victory in a knockout match.

Colombia eventually fell to Women's World Cup runners-up England in the quarterfinals.

Like the USWNT, Colombia has already qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France and both teams will be using these games as early preparation for that tournament.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 15), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 96)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 27/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 138/24), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 35/1), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 22/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 31/0), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 40/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 216/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 79/2), M.A. Vignola (Angel City FC; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 4/0), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 4/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 135/29), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 26/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 51/3)

FORWARDS (9): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG; 1/0), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 20/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 213/121), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 24/4), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 24/6), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 0/0), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 34/14), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 7/0), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 57/17)