Julián Álvarez has told ESPN that it is "a dream" to play alongside Erling Haaland at Manchester City and Lionel Messi with Argentina after he made history with both club and country in 2022-23.

Álvarez became the first player in history to win a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble, as well as lifting the World Cup in the same year.

The 23-year-old said that the opportunity to rub shoulders and learn from two of the best players in the sport is something he values.

"To play with the best and train with the best makes you better and learn a lot," Álvarez said in an interview with ESPN. "It's a dream to be among them and grow as a player and a person."

The Argentina forward scored 17 goals in his first campaign with City and has already scored seven times and set up five more goals in 17 appearances for the club this season.

"Last season was long and very intense, with lots of games," Álvarez said. "I feel good and confident. I've played many games, many minutes.

Julián Álvarez has formed an effective connection with Manchester City strike partner Erling Haaland this season. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"Having had more minutes and been already one season here, one learns a lot from the teammates, from listening to them and the coaching staff."

Álvarez believes that City are well-placed to add to their trophy haul this season.

"We are top in the Premier League and in the Champions League we are perfect," he said. "We've had a few injuries in the first few months of the season but the team continues with rhythm, playing good games.

"This club demands you to fight in every front. Fortunately, we are doing well in the Premier League and the Champions League. We continue in the FA Cup."

However, Álvarez admitted that it will be difficult for City to match their exploits from last year's campaign.

"Having won everything last season, every team is going to play us differently knowing that we are champions," the former River Plate forward said. "We are aware of this and that puts us on alert."

England's 18-year-old right-back Rico Lewis also excelled last season for City after being promoted to the first team in the summer of 2022.

When asked about Lewis in his pre-match news conference on Friday, City boss Pep Guardiola said: "If he was a little bit taller he would be considered one of the best players in the Premier League."

"The problem he has is he is so small. He is an exceptional, exceptional player. He arrived last season and started to settle with us. He's played at a high standard in all departments -- defensively, offensively. He understands the game, the movements. We are really, really pleased for academy players who can be a regular player."