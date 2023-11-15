Transfer Talk: Real Madrid, Barcelona linked with Nico Williams

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in Nico Williams

Real Madrid and Barcelona will battle for the signature of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, AS understands.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year and is free to discuss a move with other clubs in January if a new deal can't be agreed.

Several European clubs have Williams on their radar, with Bayern Munich, Juventus, and PSG all interested in the Spanish winger.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham have joined Aston Villa in pursuing Williams after Villa failed to land the Spaniard in the summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are both suffering financially, recognise how important signing a player of Williams' calibre could be.

Williams, who plays alongside his brother Iñaki in Bilbao, has appeared 10 times for the Spanish national team since his debut in September 2022, scoring twice since then.

Williams has acknowledged the interest he has attracted from clubs, stating that it means he is "doing things well" and that "it's clear what decision [he] wants."

Athletic Club's Nico Williams has been on the shopping list of numerous clubs across Europe, include Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Photo By Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, according to Rudy Galetti. This comes as sources tell ESPN that the club will refuse to accept a pay cut to move Sancho on. Juventus are only willing to sign Sancho on a loan deal, hoping to share some of his £275,000-a-week wages with the Red Devils. Galetti reports that Juventus are in the hunt for a new winger, with Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi also a key target.

- Arsenal have dismissed approaches from European giants for Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior, CalcioMercato reports. AC Milan and Roma are interested in a loan deal for the 23-year-old, who signed for Arsenal in January for £21 million from Spezia. Despite only appearing 16 times for the North London club, Arsenal have made it clear that he is not available. The Premier League side are short on centre-backs, particularly after new signing Jurriën Timber was ruled out in August with a torn ACL.

- Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, the Sun has reported. Manager Eddie Howe is looking to bolster a defence hampered by injuries, with Manchester United and West Ham also vying for the German international's signature. The 27-year-old has been instrumental in Leverkusen's flying start to the season, which sees them top the Bundesliga standings. The defender is rated at £20 million, but Xabi Alonso's side would undoubtedly be reluctant to lose Tah before the end of the season.

- Real Madrid are interested in 20-year-old Brazilian player Marcos Leonardo, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish giants are not the only side to set their sights on the Santos forward, with Newcastle also in contact with the player's agents. Leonardo has impressed at international level, scoring 15 goals in just 13 appearances for Brazil's Under-20 side.

-Conor Gallagher's future is in doubt with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur monitoring the Chelsea midfielder's situation, TEAMtalk has reported. Gallagher's current contract with the Blues is set to expire in June 2025, and it is believed several European clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation. Gallagher has appeared in all 12 Premier League matches under new boss Mauricio Pochettino and has played a crucial role in Chelsea's setup. Spurs came closest to sealing a deal for Gallagher last summer but weren't willing to meet Chelsea's deadline day asking price of £45 million.