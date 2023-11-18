Transfer Talk: Barcelona looking to retain João Cancelo next season

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca want to retain João Cancelo next season

Barcelona want to sign João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City again next season, but the Citizens are keen for the full-back to leave permanently, according to Diario Sport.

This is a very different scenario to João Félix's -- which was reported by Diario Sport and covered in yesterday's top story -- as the 29-year-old's contract at the Etihad runs until 2027 and City are under far less pressure to agree on a deal.

The Blaugrana are keen to retain the Portuguese's services for next season but a deal is expected to be difficult to complete, as City aren't willing to let him leave on a straight loan -- although they could let him depart permanently for under €50 million.

City say that only a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent would be accepted by them with the amount needing to be over €35 million.

However, Barca are not willing to meet those figures, especially as they would be required to cover his high salary in full -- which they haven't done this time around as Cancelo wavered some of his pay.

Cancelo is happy in Barcelona and would like to stay there having already played 14 times under manager Xavi Hernandez, where he has two goals and an assist so far this season.

- Manchester City have a concrete interest in Al-Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Citizens see the 26-year-old as somebody who can replace Kalvin Phillips and Neves is willing to leave Saudi Arabia in either of the next two transfer windows despite only moving there during the summer.

- The possibility of Denzel Dumfries departing Inter continues as Calciomercato have reported that the Serie A leaders are responding by accelerating their move for Club Brugge's Tajon Buchanan to be able to sign the 24-year-old winger in January. This would help them get ahead of any potential competitors while also allowing the Canada international to settle in before having to step up in Dumfries' absence.

- West Ham United are aiming to sign a replacement for Michail Antonio in the January transfer window with the 33-year-old slowly falling out of favour under David Moyes, reports FootballTransfers. Bologna's 22-year-old forward Joshua Zirkzee and Paris Saint-Germain's 21-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike are the two options currently being considered with the latter being the more likely following a long-held interest.

- Fiorentina could make a return in their attempts to sign Empoli attacking midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi, reports Calciomercato. There had been plenty of interest in the 20-year-old during the summer, with La Viola and Napoli among the teams who were looking at him. Fiorentina have continued to express that interest towards Baldanzi despite a only scoring one goal and having no assists in 10 Serie A appearances this season.

- Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior is one of the players Tottenham Hotspur are most keen to sign in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. They feel that the 20-year-old has a lot of potential and are looking to strengthen in the wide areas following injuries to players Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic.