This should have been one of the best weekends of her career, instead Holly McNamara is staring down a third ACL tear at age 20. (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Matildas captain Sam Kerr will miss Australia's upcoming international friendlies against Canada in Langford and Vancouver because of a foot injury.

Striker Kerr will stay in London with her club Chelsea to receive treatment on the injury and has been replaced in the squad by uncapped 20-year-old midfielder Sarah Hunter, the team said.

- Subscribe to ESPN's Women's Football Podcast: The Far Post

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Kerr scored a goal in Chelsea's 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday before being substituted after 81 minutes.

Australia, semifinalists at the Women's World Cup earlier this year, are already without injured goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (arm) and Holly McNamara (ACL) for the trip to Canada, where they will play friendlies on Friday and Tuesday.

BC Place stadium in Vancouver will be renamed "Christine Sinclair Place" for the match on Tuesday night in honour of the Canada captain's final appearance for her country.

Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading international goal-scorer, announced her retirement from the Canada women's national team in October and her final game will be on Dec. 5 against Australia.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.