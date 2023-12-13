Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur are approaching a familiar crossroads. Ange Postecoglou has made a promising start in his ultimate aim of launching a sustained challenge for the game's biggest prizes, reinvigorating the squad and reconnecting the club with its long-suffering fan base in a manner reminiscent of two predecessors.

Mauricio Pochettino was the last Tottenham manager to garner genuine affection from Spurs fans even after his sacking in November 2019 -- so much so that many wanted him back in the summer before he ended up at Chelsea -- but he left amid increasingly public frustration at the club's failure to act boldly in the transfer market.

Pochettino walked the path previously taken by Harry Redknapp, Spurs' manager from 2008 to 2012. Redknapp took Tottenham into the modern-day Champions League for the first time in its history in 2010-11 before threatening a Premier League title challenge in the following season, only for the club to opt against his preferred January signings that he believed would sustain their charge. Spurs were just five points off the leaders with 15 games left and Redknapp wanted to acquire forward Carlos Tevez and defender Gary Cahill. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy opted for cheaper alternatives, bringing in Louis Saha and Ryan Nelsen on free transfers. Tottenham were unable to kick on and Redknapp left the club at the end of the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Postecoglou is still at a formative stage of his tenure but he has already packed a lot in -- topping the Premier League table at the start of November before a run of four losses in five games. He will seek further backing next month to help close the gap, asking a question Levy has faced before: are Spurs prepared to be truly aggressive in the market in pursuit of glory?

The experiences of Pochettino and Redknapp are part of a cycle the latter believes Tottenham finally have to break, especially now the new state-of-the-art stadium and training-ground facilities are in place.

"I think if we had bought those couple of players that year, we could have been very close to winning the league with that group," Redknapp told ESPN. "Pochettino obviously felt something like that after me. People criticise Daniel but the stadium is amazing, the training ground is top drawer.

"They're building the team now and with everything else in place, hopefully they will be up there challenging every season. But if they want to up there pushing for the top spots like Arsenal are now, they've got to move on a little bit, they've got to have a bit of a gamble. I can see a similarity with my time for sure."

Redknapp, 76, was this week announced as the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to London Football prize at the 2024 London Football Awards after spending more than 60 years in the game as a player and manager.

He won the 2008 FA Cup with Portsmouth and earned vital promotions for Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers in a managerial career spanning more than 1,300 games but is arguably best remembered for that four-year spell at Tottenham.

Gareth Bale's breakout season came in 2010-11 as Harry Redknapp's Tottenham side reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Stephen Pond - PA Images via Getty Images

The current excitement generated by Postecoglou has led many to herald the dawning of an unprecedented era but his approach bears more than a passing resemblance to Redknapp's time: free-flowing, attacking football under a no-frills manager who speaks his mind and inspires those around him.

Anyone could be forgiven for thinking it is 2010. With Gareth Bale emerging as one of the world's best wingers and Luka Modric beginning to dictate some of the biggest games, the team broke into the top four. Spurs' first venture into the Champions League was dramatic at every turn: beating Young Boys 6-3 in a two-legged playoff, titanic group-stage clashes with Inter Milan -- winning 3-1 at home and losing 4-3 away -- and averaging three goals per game in their reaching the round of 16. A tight 1-0 aggregate win over AC Milan -- Peter Crouch scoring the only goal of the tie at San Siro -- set up a quarterfinal against Real Madrid which proved a step too far, losing 5-0 on aggregate.

"We played fantastic football," said Redknapp, who was voted Premier League Manager of the Year in 2010. "We were an exciting team to watch. We played with two wingers home and away, Bale and [Aaron] Lennon, a very attacking team who would have a go wherever we went.

"And that great European run, it was enjoyable. We played some great stuff, the nights at White Hart Lane, the crowds were amazing. We let teams know this was our ground and we'd go at them from the first whistle. We didn't feel our way into any games, those European games especially.

"Ange has them playing a bit like that. I stuck his name up when they were not going to get Poch back, I said I'd go for Ange at Celtic. I like him. I don't think it's anything that clever, he just talks common sense. He understands the game, gets his point over, puts the team together and is doing a great job."

Harry Redknapp's professional playing career began at West Ham United. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Redknapp's relationship with Spurs dates back to joining their youth ranks aged 11. Born in Poplar, East London, Redknapp's father, Henry, had fought in the British army during the Second World War. He was obsessed with football, playing as an inside forward and watched as many matches as he could, exposing a young Harry to a lifelong love of the game. Redknapp moved to West Ham United aged 15 where he later spent seven years in the first team. A quick right winger with an eye for a cross, Redknapp looks back on his playing days with a degree of regret.

"We probably didn't achieve what we should have at West Ham with the players we had," said Redknapp. "That team had World Cup winners in it -- Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters -- and there was a lot of competition for places. Almost all of us were London boys, we all had the same backgrounds. I didn't play as much as I would have liked."

Four years at Bournemouth preceded a spell with the Seattle Sounders, joining the North American Soccer League (the precursor to Major League Soccer) at a time when the United States had attracted a host of world stars including Pelé, Eusebio, George Best and Redknapp's friend Moore.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Redknapp signed to play for Phoenix Fire in 1980 but the club folded before playing a competitive match. Club owner Leonard Lesser was later found guilty of defrauding investors and sentenced to spend a year at Maricopa County Jail, and Redknapp was left stranded in a motel with his family.

"We started off there in a beautiful hotel but Len was found out, the cheques bounced and suddenly we were in a motel under a motorway, living like something out of [Alfred Hitchcock movie] 'Psycho.' It was unbelievable.

"I almost left the game after that. I thought about buying a taxi to become a cabbie but we couldn't afford to buy one. Thankfully, we got back to England, Bournemouth came along and I got into management."

Managerial spells at West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton and then Portsmouth again followed, winning the FA Cup for the first time in Pompey's history. Redknapp remains the last Englishman to win a major trophy in England but he said: "Probably keeping them up the year before was a bigger achievement.

"To pick up 18 points in the last 10 games and stay in the Premier League with a game to spare was an incredible run. Maybe taking Bournemouth out of the old Third Division [now League One] for the first time in their history in 1987? To win that league will always be special to me. Those achievements took me to Spurs."

Harry Redknapp greets Pep Guardiola before Manchester City play at Bournemouth. He still lives in the area. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Redknapp had the world at his feet at the beginning of 2012. While Tottenham were flying, Fabio Capello suddenly quit as England manager over a disagreement with the Football Association over their treatment of centre-back John Terry, and Redknapp was widely viewed as the frontrunner to replace him. Yet the FA had reservations -- not least a rumoured £10 million cost to release him from Spurs -- and opted for Roy Hodgson to lead England into the European Championship that summer.

Spurs' subsequent slump and a failure to agree terms on a new contract saw the club suddenly dismiss Redknapp in June, and by November he took on a new role at Queens Park Rangers, who were bottom of the table.

"Losing my job at Tottenham really came out of the blue," said Redknapp. "I didn't really see it coming.

"On the one hand it looks like I've got the England job and I've got a choice to make. By the end of the year I had no choice. Didn't get the England job, lost my job at Tottenham. It was a strange year but what can you do? You get on with it, don't you.

"We had a Christmas do at the end of 2011 and Daniel got up and spoke about me. I remember [first-team coach] Joe Jordan saying to me 'a lot of people say Daniel doesn't show his feelings very much but it is amazing, he showed his feelings so much for you today.' He spoke in such glowing terms in what I'd done and a few months later I lost my job. It was quite strange."

Redknapp begins to offer a theory that Tottenham owner Joe Lewis was involved. Lewis is widely regarded as being disconnected from day-to-day decision-making, with Levy running the club, but Redknapp said: "I get on well with Daniel. I'll be honest, I think Joe Lewis would have played a big part in it.

"There was something to do with the team one day -- we were playing at Man United. Joe had an opinion about who should play and I had a different opinion. I stuck with my opinion. I just think that had a big part of it but I wouldn't want to go into it all."

For much of his career, Redknapp fought the perception he was a "wheeler dealer" rather than a football manager because of a habit of speaking openly about transfers and overseeing significant changes to squads when taking charge.

"I didn't like that tag all," he said. "I was a football coach, I understand the game. I've lived my whole life watching football from the age of 5, going every week, playing. My dad was a good footballer. Football is my life. I got my coaching badge at 21.

"What happens is, you go to a football club and take over a bad team. That's why you get the job. So you have to do something about it. The players either aren't good enough or there's a problem so you have to change things. If you stick with the same players, you aren't suddenly going to turn them into a top team. I always tried to treat players right.

"I think you get more out of people telling them what they can do than what they can't do. In the main, I've had that relationship with most of the players I've had. There's always one or two you've upset on the way but that's football."

Harry Redknapp got Queens Park Rangers promoted back up to the Premier League via the playoffs a year after they had been relegated. Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Redknapp spent 2½ years at QPR, overseeing their relegation from the Premier League and immediate promotion back into it, before a brief spell as the coach of Jordan's national team in 2016 and, the following year, five months at Championship side Birmingham City.

He is sharp and as engaged as ever at 76 years old, the same age as Hodgson, who is still managing in the top flight at Crystal Palace. After briefly being linked with the Leeds United job following Jesse Marsch's sacking in February, Redknapp now insists he has no interest in a return, choosing instead to spend time supporting causes such as the London Football Awards organisers, Willow, the only national charity that helps provide Special Days for seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 years old.

"I've had my time," said Redknapp. "Good luck to Roy, he's enjoying it still. Still doing a good job. I miss it sometimes but listen, I sleep better now. I sleep better at night without all the aggro.

"I can enjoy my life. I'm going to play golf today. I can give back to charities, which I think is really important to do because I'm in a position to do it. I've got my horses. I go to the stables in the morning to see my horses. That's what I enjoy doing. Going to see my grandkids play football. I'm not desperate to get back in.

"But management hasn't changed that much. It is still all about getting the right players. Tottenham are a better team this year. They've lost their best player in Harry Kane, but overall they might be a better team because they signed three or four good players. Good recruitment. It is about bringing in good players and getting the best out of them. No one's got a magic wand."

Postecoglou and Tottenham have been warned.