Transfer Talk: Varane set to be free agent in summer 2024

Rob Dawson explains why Man United could look to offload some players in the January transfer window. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Varane could be without club in summer

Raphaël Varane's contract is set to expire a year earlier than previously assumed and could leave the Frenchman without a club in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The centre-back has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford and it emerged earlier this month that United would consider accepting a transfer offer in January.

That outcome is looking even more likely, with The Athletic reporting that Varane's contract -- signed when he joined from Real Madrid for £34 million in 2021 -- actually expires in June 2024, with the option of another year.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

The 30-year-old will be free to discuss a move away from the club in January and could sign a pre-contract agreement to ensure a free transfer in the summer window.

With Harry Maguire's recent uptick in form, Varane has reportedly been frustrated with a lack of game time and it seems there is tension between him and manager Erik ten Hag.

The United manager recently opted to play full-back Luke Shaw at centre-back ahead of Varane in United's recent 3-0 humbling at home to Bournemouth.

Raphael Varane's contract is set to expire in the summer, making him one of the more valuable free agents avaliable. James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli have reached an agreement with Chelsea and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Nigerian frontman had been linked with a move away from Naples after a series of bizarre TikTok videos from the club's official account which they have since apologised for. The final value of the clause, which will add an extra year onto the 24-year-old's existing deal, is presently unknown, but could be around €130m as per reports. Osimhen was instrumental last season in helping Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, where he scored 26 goals.

- Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is on Brentford's wish list, providing a big boost to Arsenal's hopes of signing Ivan Toney, according to TEAMtalk. Furuhashi, 28, has scored 62 times in 106 appearances for Celtic and can play both as a centre-forward and on the wing. Toney, who is currently serving a ban until January for breaching betting rules, is highly sought after by Arsenal but a move could be hampered by Brentford offering Toney a lucrative new contract.

- Scouts from Arsenal and Liverpool watched 17-year-old Leeds United star Archie Gray in action against Sunderland yesterday, Ekrem Konur has reported. The young central midfielder -- who has also appeared as a right-back this season -- has been valued at £40m by his club. Liverpool have been linked with Gray this past month, who has recently said that his childhood dream is to win the Champions League with Leeds.

- Crystal Palace are preparing an offer for Juventus star Matìas Soulè -- a target for Tottenham and Newcastle -- in January, according to Corriere dello Sport. The 20-year-old Argentinian has seven goal involvements in 13 appearances on loan at Frosinone this season, and Juventus are reportedly willing to accept a £30m bid for his services. Tottenham had already opened talks over a potential deal for Soule, who would be an undoubtedly important signing for Roy Hodgson's side -- who have scored just 15 times in their 16 league games.

- Barcelona have emphatically ruled out a swap deal involving Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and Raphinha, Mundo Deportivo has reported. The 23-year-old Sancho has been frozen out of the United squad since a major fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag in September and United reportedly recently approached Barcelona over the possibility of a swap deal with Raphinha. Mundo Deportivo have since reported that the LaLiga giants are uninterested in letting go of Raphinha. The 26-year-old former Leeds winger has 29 goal involvements in 65 appearances since joining Barca in 2022.