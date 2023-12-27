Transfer Talk: Bayern, Real eye Varane amid defensive crises

Craig Burley says Man United made Aston Villa pay with their decision to take more risks offensively in the second half. (2:03)

We are just days out from the transfer window opening and there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid and Bayern tracking Varane

Bayern Munich will compete with Real Madrid to sign Manchester United centre-back Raphaël Varane, according to Diario Sport.

Los Blancos are keen to re-sign the 30-year-old following long-term injuries to Éder Militão and David Alaba, which have left Antonio Rüdiger and Nacho Fernandez as their only available senior centre-backs.

Carlo Ancelotti's team are also looking at Sporting CP starlet Gonçalo Inacio, 22, and Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, 20, although the two players are both considered options for the future, whereas Varane is intended to come in and help Real Madrid immediately.

The France international already has a decade of experience at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and reportedly wouldn't require as much financial outlay due to his current contract at Old Trafford expiring at the end of the season.

However, Bayern could stand in the way of any return to Madrid as they aim to ease their own defensive issues, which will be worsened in late January when Kim Min-jae and Noussair Mazraoui go to play in the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has already admitted that the Bavarians will look to the transfer market for help and, with Varane available at around €20 million, a deal could be made early in the transfer window for the Frenchman.

Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are looking thin at the back and are targeting Man United's Raphaël Varane, right, as a potential January recruit. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus and Napoli both want to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, says L'Equipe. Having previously been linked with Liverpool, the 22-year-old is still highly regarded despite his season so far being disrupted by injury and suspension.

- Paris Saint-Germain have reached a verbal agreement with Corinthians regarding a €20m transfer for Gabriel Moscardo to join the Ligue 1 champions, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that €2m in add-ons are included. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder will travel to Paris as soon as the clubs sign a formal agreement.

- Internazionale will compete with Barcelona to sign Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall, according to Corriere dello Sport. The 17-year-old is considered among the most exciting Swedish talents and is valued at €5m, with his current contract expiring in 2025 and a move expected to take place in the summer.

- Newcastle United and Juventus are the current frontrunners to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to Football Insider. City have told Phillips that he is free to leave and the 28-year-old wants to depart in January in search of more regular game time. Tottenham Hotspur are also looking at the England international, who is likely to initially leave the Etihad on loan.

- Fiorentina are keen to sign Heidenheim winger Jan-Niklas Beste and Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Rapid Vienna's Marco Grull and Lanus' Pedro de la Vega are alternatives to Beste, while Ratiu is seen as a more viable option than Hellas Verona's Davide Faraoni, Spezia's Atalanta loanee Emil Holm and Salernitana's Pasquale Mazzocchi.