Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos confronted a supporter after Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Athletic Club at the Sanchez Pizjuan, shouting at them to "shut up and show some respect."

Ramos, 37, broke away from his post-match interview with DAZN to challenge the fan with tensions running high after Sevilla's ninth defeat in 19 LaLiga games this season.

"Show a little respect we're talking," he said looking into the crowd. "Have some respect for people and the [Sevilla] badge, we're talking. Respect people, go on, shut up and walk away."

Sevilla have won just three of their 19 LaLiga games this season and are just one point above the relegation zone at the halfway stage of the campaign.

They have already sacked two managers this year, with Quique Sánchez Flores appointed in December following the dismissals of José Luis Mendilibar and Diego Alonso.

Sánchez Flores began with a win over Granada last month, ending a 10-game winless streak in LaLiga for Sevilla, but followed that up with defeat to Atlético Madrid and then Thursday's loss to Athletic.

Mikel Vesga and Aitor Paredes scored the goals for the Basque side, with Sevilla's players jeered off at half-time and full-time.

Ramos, meanwhile, has endured an up-and-down relationship with the Sevilla supporters throughout his career. An academy graduate who broke into the first team as a teenager, the manner of his transfer to Real Madrid in 2005 irked some fans.

During his time as a Madrid player, he celebrated a goal against Sevilla by cupping his ears, later explaining the gesture was only for a certain group of supporters known as the Biris Norte.

That meant Ramos' return to Sevilla last summer, 16 years with Madrid and another two with Paris Saint-Germain, was not a universally popular decision among the club's support despite the fact he turned down more lucrative offers to return home.