Roma coach José Mourinho has said that he has not been contacted by the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) with a view to taking the national team job in July 2024.

The CBF are on the hunt for a full-time manager as a replacement for interim coach Fernando Diniz, whose contract expires in the summer.

Since No. 1 choice, Carlo Ancelotti, agreed to extend his contract with Real Madrid until June 2026, reports have claimed that the CBF have now approached Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes to ask about the Portuguese coach's availability.

"I don't know if it's true that Brazil wants me," Mourinho said. "They haven't spoken to me. I asked my agent not to tell me anything about any contacts."

Ednaldo Rodrigues said that his first task after being reinstated as CBF president is to choose a full-time national team manager.

According to reports, São Paulo coach Dorival Júnior is his preferred candidate.

Mourinho, whose contract with Roma expires on June 30, said he has not made a decision about his future.

Amid reports that Roma are looking for a new manager, the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach said: "I have no reason to think that the [Roma owners] Friedkin family is not honest, I trust the ownership 100%. It doesn't mean I'll stay here 100% but it means they're not looking for someone else behind my back."

Since joining Roma in the summer of 2021, Mourinho, 60, has turned down offers to coach Portugal and Saudi Arabia.