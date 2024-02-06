Luis Miguel Echegaray reveals the stats that highlight just how little Chelsea have improved from last season. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday that he believes he has the continued support of the Chelsea owners despite his team's poor run of form, and added that he receives "very good texts from them."

Sunday's 4-2 loss to Wolves, where fans chanted former manager Jose Mourinho's name, followed the 4-1 defeat at Liverpool last Wednesday, as Pochettino's side dropped to 11th on the Premier League table.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

But the Chelsea manager said he is in constant contact with the club's owners and that he has their support.

"I haven't [heard] anything in another way. I received very good texts from them," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup replay against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"Of course, I am in contact with them and the sporting director every day."

The club have spent over £1 billion since American businessman Todd Boehly took over in May 2022.

Pochettino also pleaded with fans to be patient with his side, after his own arrival and several new additions to the squad in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino said he talks with the Chelsea owner daily. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"We need to make a good connection with them. The fans need to understand, when you go to Stamford Bridge it is a different Chelsea and project and everything," Pochettino said.

"The fans need from us to see that we really care and the players care, and I promise you and fans that the players want to perform and win games.

"The fans need to trust in us. We need to provide the calm for the players to feel free to play."

When asked about his relationship with defender Thiago Silva, after suggestions his wife had criticised the manager on social media, Pochettino said: "It's good. It's very good. I think so. From the beginning, you can see my press conferences and how I talk about him.

"He [Thiago] came today to talk to me. I'm not going to talk about what we were talking but the most important thing is that he came and talked to me."