Open Extended Reactions

Scotland fans will be able to support their team by playing the bagpipes in stadiums at the 2024 European Championship, UEFA has confirmed.

The governing body had previously banned such instruments and "mechanical sound-emitting devices" but the Tartan Army has been given the green light to bring their bagpipes as long as they are registered with the Scottish Football Association.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The decision was made at a UEFA fan-forum last week, which included representatives from the 21 qualified nations.

"Fans are welcome to bring instruments to the stadium, but they will have to register them with their respective national associations, who will be responsible for centralising their fans' activities inside the stadium," UEFA said.

Scotland fans will be able to being their national instrument into games at Euro 2024. Photo by Ross Parker - SNS Group\SNS Group via Getty Images

Instruments have been limited at UEFA fixtures since the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, when the consistent hum of the vuvuzela was heard throughout the tournament.

But the restrictions have now been loosened, meaning fans can expect the traditional Scottish instrument to be heard throughout their fixtures.

Scotland begin their campaign against hosts Germany in the opening match of the tournament on June 14 in Munich.