The Parc des Princes has been home to PSG since 1974. Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain look set to leave their home stadium the Parc des Princes after the city confirmed the venue was not for sale, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday.

"It's too easy to say now that the stadium is not for sale anymore," Al-Khelaifi told reporters at a UEFA Congress.

"We know what we want, we wasted years to try and buy it. It's easier for us now, we know what we want. It's over for us. We want to move out of the Parc."

PSG said last year that they would explore alternatives after Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the stadium was not for sale -- a position that City Hall confirmed on Tuesday.

"A sale is not desirable, because that would be a decision with no turning back," Paris deputy mayor for sports Pierre Rabadan said on Tuesday

That's why we have to rule out the sale of the Parc today. We don't want to sell off Paris' legacy."

The Parc des Princes has been home to PSG since 1974, four years after the club was founded.