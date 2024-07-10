Transfer Talk: Palhinha's Bayern Munich move is imminent

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open across Europe, and there is plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are set to sign Fulham defensive midfielder João Palhinha, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Kerry Hau.

The deal was reported to have been delayed as final formalities were resolved, but the latest indicates that the 29-year-old has now "received the green light" to complete his move to the Allianz Arena.

The Portugal international has agreed to sign a four-year deal that secures him until the summer of 2028, though the Bundesliga club will have the option to activate a clause to extend his stay by a further year. The contract is believed to be signed digitally by Palhinha, finally completing a move that fell through on Deadline Day last summer.

Sources previously told ESPN that a deal worth €56 million had been agreed between both clubs for the midfielder, who made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Cottagers last season.

João Palhinha's long-awaited move from Fulham to Bayern Munich looks set to be announced in the coming days. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United have decided to activate the €40m release clause to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, says Nicolo Schira. It is reported that a five-year contract worth €6m per year has been agreed with the 23-year-old, who is believed to be edging closer to fully completing his move to Old Trafford. The deal also includes an option that allows the Red Devils to extend his stay at the club for a further year until 2030.

- Barcelona centre-back Clément Lenglet is on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are looking to move on several players this summer and, after recently returning from a loan spell at Aston Villa, it looks as though the 29-year-old is set to be one of the first players that could be moved on, with Lenglet not expecting to stay at the club.

- A move for Barcelona winger Raphinha is being explored by Newcastle United, according to Football Insider. The Magpies are reported to be keen to land a "lethal" right winger this summer, and they have added the 27-year-old to their shortlist. It is believed that Raphinha could be available for a move away from LALIGA, with Spain sensation Lamine Yamal having established himself as a starter in the same position.

- Al Ittihad are interested in Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby, according to Foot Mercato. It is reported that the Saudi Pro League side will do "everything possible to recruit" the 25-year-old, with the club keen to add reinforcements to their squad after finishing 42 points behind Al Hilal last season. Diaby is coming off the back of a productive campaign in the Premier League, scoring six goals while assisting another eight in 38 matches.

- Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has made the decision to extend his stay at Leicester City, reports Fabrizio Romano. More than five clubs are reported to have made an offer to land the 27-year-old on a free transfer, but he is now set to stay at the King Power Stadium, with just the final details left to be handled on a new three-year contract.