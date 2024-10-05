Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal made it four wins in a row across all competitions as they secured a 3-1 victory over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The win keeps them within one point of Liverpool and Manchester City atop the Premier League table.

The Gunners made a strong start by applying pressure and crafting a number of opportunities through corners, but they weren't able to create early significant chances despite promising signs. That was the theme for the first half after the Saints weathered the initial storm, with Arsenal not threatening again until the end of the opening 45 minutes as Raheem Sterling's effort was blocked by defender Jan Bednarek before Thomas Partey forced a save from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Southampton managed to take the lead when Sterling was dispossessed to ignite an attack that led to a fine finish from Cameron Archer, though they didn't hold onto it for long. Just three minutes later, Bukayo Saka won back possession and played in Kai Havertz to finish emphatically off the post.

Saka was involved again as the hosts got in front with an excellent pass that was tucked away at the back post by substitute Gabriel Martinelli, who came on as part of a triple substitution by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. A third goal from Bukayo Saka in the 89th minute ensured there was no chance of an upset.

Positives

The performances of Saka and Havertz will be reassuring for Arsenal fans as they continue to navigate a period without Martin Odegaard. Three points also means the Gunners maintain pressure on the top of the table as the international break beckons.

Negatives

Arsenal drifted out of the match in the middle of the first half and didn't make the most of spells during which they had Southampton under pressure. They also could have been better defensively at times, with Southampton finding moments to create opportunities in the second half.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Mikel Arteta, 7 -- Arteta's game plan caused plenty of problems for Southampton, who insisted on playing the ball out from the back, while it also took just 10 minutes before one of his substitutes made an impact, with Martinelli's goal putting Arsenal in front.

Player ratings

GK David Raya, 6 -- Raya had little to do apart from pick the ball out of the net for Archer's goal.

DF Riccardo Calafiori, 6 -- Involved regularly in Arsenal's buildup down the left flank and was a problem for Southampton when cutting inside, but could have defended better at times, especially when beaten too easily by Southampton's Tyler Dibling in the second half.

DF Gabriel Magalhães, 6 -- Strong in the challenge when isolating opposition forwards, and as ever a threat from corners. Positioned well to clear the danger when Southampton looked to apply late pressure.

DF William Saliba, 6 -- Didn't deliver when called upon after allowing Archer to turn onto his stronger foot before Southampton's opener, but otherwise faultless at the back.

DF Thomas Partey, 6 -- Forced a save with an effort from outside of the box in stoppage time of the first half, but didn't have much to do defensively with Southampton not creating much down Arsenal's right flank.

MF Declan Rice, 6 -- Impressive runs from Rice helped create space that led to some promising attacks for Arsenal, in a performance during which he took care of possession to help dominate the midfield battle.

MF Jorginho, 6 -- He had some positive moments when transitioning the ball towards attacking players in the first half to help control the game. Replaced by Mikel Merino on the hour mark.

MF Kai Havertz, 8 -- The 25-year-old produced an exceptional finish on his left foot that left Ramsdale with no chance after the ball went in off the post. Linked play impressively when getting forward, as well as bringing teammates into play with his flick-ons from long balls.

FW Raheem Sterling, 5 -- Unlucky with an effort on the brink of half-time with his strike that looked to be going in blocked by Bednarek. Partly at fault for Southampton's goal after being dispossessed too easily in midfield despite claims for a foul.

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal's best player in their win over Southampton on Saturday. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

FW Bukayo Saka, 9 -- A frequent threat down the left flank in a match during which Saka often won his duels and looked to beat his marker before getting crosses into the box. Played a pivotal role in Arsenal's equaliser after intercepting a pass to win possession before playing in Havertz to score. Capped his performance with a goal to seal the game in the 89th minute. That's back-to-back Man of the Match displays in the Premier League for the 23-year-old.

FW Gabriel Jesus, 5 -- He tried to play more directly in the second half with an early strike at goal, but he wasn't involved much overall before eventually being replaced on the hour mark by Leandro Trossard.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Gabriel Martinelli (Sterling, 60"), 7 -- It took just 10 minutes for Martinelli to make an impact with a well-timed run and finish from Saka's pass, though his timing on the run was equally as impressive.

Leandro Trossard (Jesus, 60"), 6 -- Trossard held the ball up well under pressure to help Arsenal control the game in the final stages of the match. Drove at the defence directly to force a mistake which led to Saka's goal.

Mikel Merino (Jorginho, 61"), 6 -- Composed in possession and kept the play ticking at a time when Arsenal needed to establish control before scoring their third goal. Two wins from two for the Spain international, who made his Premier League debut after starring in midweek against Paris Saint-Germain.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Partey, 84"), N/R -- Introduced late as Arsenal looked to see out the remainder of the match.

Jakub Kiwior (Calafiori, 90"), N/R -- Brought on as the Gunners completed their celebrations after Saka's goal put the game out of reach.