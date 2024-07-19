Open Extended Reactions

After a global head coaching search, the Portland Thorns are sticking with who they have.

The Thorns announced on Friday that they have hired Rob Gale as the team's full-time head coach following Gale's successful stint as interim coach since mid-April.

"This is a club that we want to be successful, so Rob's record in the interim was impressive, but it also was beyond that," Thorns general manager Karina LaBlanc told ESPN. "I mean, the players love him, the community loves him, the fans love him, the staff love him. But in the beginning, I said to him, 'Make this [decision] hard on us.'"

Gale did that. He took over a winless Thorns team and has guided Portland to an 8-2-2 record since. The Thorns sit fifth in the National Women's Soccer League table at the league's extended summer break from the regular season.

LeBlanc said the global search was done in conjunction with a reputable talent identification company that she declined to name.

The long list included a diverse set of candidates from both the men's and women's game. It was narrowed to a final three and then again to the final two candidates.

The data -- specifics of which LeBlanc declined to share, citing competitive advantages and other open coaching positions within the NWSL -- supported the feelings of those around the club that Gale was the "adaptable" coach they needed.

"I'd say, politely, there were things that metrics or data can give you clearer answers for," LeBlanc said. "And then there's things that are subjective, and even in the process, even though we know Rob, he still had to do some tests along the way -- situational tests."

Gale was on vacation with his family in Greece during the NWSL's mandated week off when his phone showed a message from LeBlanc saying that they wanted Gale to continue full-time.

"It's exciting; it's humbling when you find out," Gale told ESPN. "Very honored. Proud moment for me and my family, the people who supported me, the people who make sacrifices all through your life for you to do what you do and be able to do a job that we love, and it's a reward for that and all their hard work, just as much as it is for me."