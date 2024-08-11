Open Extended Reactions

Eva Longoria became the latest celebrity to watch Wrexham play at the STōK Cae Ras when she attended their season-opening 3-2 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Desperate Housewives star posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories of her watching the game with co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Steven Fletcher scored the winning goal in Wrexham's 3-2 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday. Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images

After back-to-back promotions, Wrexham were playing their first game in England's third tier in 20 years.

Wrexham's famous owners have previously invited stars including Paul Rudd, Hugh Jackman and Will Ferrell to watch the club's matches.

The welsh club travel to face Championship side Sheffield United in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.