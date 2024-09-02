Craig Burley says Real Madrid is "far from perfect," but acknowledges the importance of their win against Real Betis. (1:20)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to be absent for between six and eight weeks with an ankle sprain, a source has told ESPN, adding to the LaLiga club's midfield injury list.

Madrid confirmed on Monday that Ceballos, 28, was injured during their 2-0 league win over Real Betis.

The Spain international made his first start of the season in the game at the Bernabéu, but was substituted after 65 minutes.

"Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Dani Ceballos, he has been diagnosed with a grade 3 sprain with ligament damage to his right ankle," Madrid said in a statement.

Ceballos was linked with a move away from Madrid before the transfer window closed on Friday, having made just one brief substitute appearance in the club's three LaLiga games before that.

He has struggled to cement a regular place in the Madrid starting eleven since returning in 2021 from two years on loan at Arsenal.

However, some impressive performances at the end of the 2022-23 season helped the midfielder secure a new contract, which runs until 2027.

Madrid were already short of midfielders, after Eduardo Camavinga sprained a knee ligament ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, and Jude Bellingham picked up a calf injury in training.

Bellingham is expected to return to fitness after the international break.

The France national team said on Monday that Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Aurélien Tchouaméni would not be joining them for the international break, after both players suffered injuries.

Mendy -- who has faced frequent fitness issues in his five years at Madrid -- played 65 minutes of their win over Betis on Sunday, while Tchouaméni played the full 90.

"Ferland Mendy, with a right tibia injury, is replaced by Lucas Digne," France posted on social media. "Get well soon Ferland!"

A source told ESPN that Mendy was expected to return for Madrid's next league game, away at Real Sociedad on Sept. 14.

France later added that Tchouaméni had "injured his left foot" and would be replaced by Matteo Guendouzi for their games with Italy and Belgium.