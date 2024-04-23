Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Spieth said the left wrist injury that he suffered before last year's PGA Championship is still a "come-and-go thing" that needs rest, though he doesn't expect any changes to his schedule.

Spieth said the tendon sheath is torn enough that it won't hold the tendon perfectly in place. He said he could lift a 20-pound weight without any issue. But then something small, like placing his hand on the counter to pick something up, could trigger it.

After playing unhindered at the RBC Heritage on Thursday, Spieth had his wrist taped up Friday. He then went without it being taped on Saturday.

"It's a come-and-go thing," Spieth said last week. "I could oddly enough twist in the wrong way getting off the ground, and I couldn't play tomorrow. But I could play the next day."

Spieth said he has one eye on the offseason to figure out what to do.

"It's not really a surgical thing, it's a rest thing," Spieth said. "From who I've talked to in other sports, the ulnar side of the wrist is hard to heal."

Spieth said he saw a hand specialist last offseason and had imaging done, and he has yet to solve the issue.

"When it pops up, instead of me being out for a month, I'm out for a day," Spieth said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.