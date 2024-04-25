Open Extended Reactions

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, failed in his first attempt to qualify for a U.S. Open, shooting a 9-over 81 on Thursday.

The teen's scorecard included one birdie, four bogeys and three double bogeys at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He shot a 40 on the front side and 41 on the back nine.

Woods finished 61st in a field of 74. Only the top-five finishers and two alternates advance out of local qualifying.

The U.S. Open is scheduled for June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club No. 2 in North Carolina. Players who aren't tour pros can attempt to enter the tournament through local qualifiers.

It's been a busy stretch of golf for the younger Woods. He won a state high school championship with his team in Florida last fall. In February, he failed to advance in a qualifying event for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic, shooting a 16-over 86.

He also has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.