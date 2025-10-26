Skip to main content
Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
scores
You have come to the ESPN Africa edition, for other ESPN editions, click above.
Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Cricket
Boxing
Rugby
More Sports
F1
MMA
Olympics
NBA G League
Tennis
NHL
NRL
Cycling
Golf
WWE
NASCAR
IndyCar
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
X Games
Netball
Editions
Fantasy
Horse Racing
Home
Tickets
Cox Plate Honour Roll
2h
Bradshaw may get Breeders' Cup slot as filly wins
Pittsburgh Steelers
42d
Fierceness beats Journalism to win Pacific Classic
56d
Secretariat Triple Crown jockey Turcotte, 84, dies
64d
Sovereignty rallies to win Jim Dandy at Saratoga
91d
Journalism rallies in $1M Haskell Invitational win
98d
Canada's reigning HOY euthanized after race injury
107d
Harris, horse breeder, philanthropist, dies at 81
114d
Remembering Ruffian 50 years after her breakdown at Belmont
112d
Barry Abrams
D. Wayne Lukas, Hall of Fame horse trainer, dies
118d
Royal Ascot: Favourite Trawlerman wins Gold Cup
129d
Reuters
Princess of Wales 'disappointed' to miss Ascot
130d
ESPN
Belmont Stakes to remain at Saratoga in 2026
134d
Who has won the Belmont Stakes? All-time winners list
140d
ESPN
Journalism opens as 8-5 favorite for Belmont
145d
Renovated Belmont to host Breeders' Cup in '27
151d
Horse trainer Clement dies from rare eye cancer
153d
Trainer Demeritte dies at 75 of cardiac arrest
158d
Who has won the Preakness Stakes? All-time winners list
161d
ESPN
Margie's Intention wins muddy Black-Eyed Susan
162d
Journalism opens as 8-5 favorite for Preakness
166d
1st female Grand National champ Blackmore retires
167d
ESPN
Pimlico demolition, rebuild OK'd for after Preakness
171d
Cox Plate Honour Roll
Oct 26, 2025, 04:00 AM
Email
Print
Open Extended Reactions