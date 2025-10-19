Skip to main content
Caulfield Cup Honour Roll
4h
Bradshaw may get Breeders' Cup slot as filly wins
Pittsburgh Steelers
35d
Fierceness beats Journalism to win Pacific Classic
49d
Secretariat Triple Crown jockey Turcotte, 84, dies
58d
Sovereignty rallies to win Jim Dandy at Saratoga
84d
Journalism rallies in $1M Haskell Invitational win
91d
Canada's reigning HOY euthanized after race injury
100d
Harris, horse breeder, philanthropist, dies at 81
107d
Remembering Ruffian 50 years after her breakdown at Belmont
105d
Barry Abrams
D. Wayne Lukas, Hall of Fame horse trainer, dies
112d
Royal Ascot: Favourite Trawlerman wins Gold Cup
122d
Reuters
Princess of Wales 'disappointed' to miss Ascot
123d
ESPN
Belmont Stakes to remain at Saratoga in 2026
128d
Who has won the Belmont Stakes? All-time winners list
133d
ESPN
Journalism opens as 8-5 favorite for Belmont
138d
Renovated Belmont to host Breeders' Cup in '27
144d
Horse trainer Clement dies from rare eye cancer
147d
Trainer Demeritte dies at 75 of cardiac arrest
151d
Who has won the Preakness Stakes? All-time winners list
154d
ESPN
Margie's Intention wins muddy Black-Eyed Susan
155d
Journalism opens as 8-5 favorite for Preakness
159d
1st female Grand National champ Blackmore retires
160d
ESPN
Pimlico demolition, rebuild OK'd for after Preakness
164d
Oct 19, 2025, 04:15 AM
