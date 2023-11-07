Without A Fight wins 2023 Melbourne Cup at Flemington

Open Extended Reactions

Without A Fight has won the 2023 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, beating out Soulcombe and Sheraz on Tuesday afternoon, giving jockey Mark Zahra a second straight victory in the great race.

Trained by Sam and Anthony Freedman, Without A Fight pulled clear about 300m from the winning post before going on to win by two lengths as Soulcombe closed in late.

Zahra had made the decision to switch from last year's winner Gold Trip, who ran again on Tuesday, the jockey also completing the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double after Without A Fight triumphed in the key lead-up race last month.

Pre-race favourite Vauban did not figure in the finish after the leaders had set a cracking pace out in front through 2000 metres.