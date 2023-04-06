Former five-star guard Jaden Bradley plans to leave Alabama after his freshman season, entering his name into the transfer portal earlier this week.

Bradley, a 6-foot-3 guard from Rochester, New York, started 22 games during his first season in Tuscaloosa but had lost his starting job to Jahvon Quinerly for the SEC and NCAA tournaments and averaged 12 minutes over the final six games of the season.

On the season, Bradley, a McDonald's All American who ranked No. 20 in the 2022 class, averaged 6.4 points and 3.1 assists in 37 games.

Bradley was one of three Alabama players, along with Darius Miles and Brandon Miller, who were in the area during the deadly Jan. 15 shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris in Tuscaloosa. Neither Bradley nor Miller has been accused of a crime; Miles, who was dismissed from the team, pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge Tuesday.

As a starter, Bradley put up 7.0 points and 3.4 assists per game, scoring 18 points against Gonzaga and 14 points against Tennessee. He scored in double figures 11 times, with seven of those coming in the first 11 games of his career.

Alabama entered the NCAA tournament as the overall No. 1 seed but lost to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. The Crimson Tide finished 31-6 overall and now face a rebuild, with starters Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako all entering the NBA draft (Bediako could return) and Bradley set to transfer.