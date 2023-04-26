Indiana's Xavier Johnson has been granted an extra year of eligibility after the NCAA approved his medical hardship waiver for this past season, the school announced Wednesday.

Johnson broke his foot in December, undergoing surgery a few days later and ultimately missing the rest of the season. He appeared to be nearing a return late in the season, but announced in early March he wanted to focus on fully healing his injury and wasn't going to play in the postseason.

The 6-foot-3 senior started each of Indiana's first 11 games this past season and started 34 of 35 games during the 2021-22 season. He was averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists prior to suffering the injury, shooting a career-high 38.5% from 3-point range.

Johnson should resume starting point guard duties next season, especially with freshman guard and likely first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino off to the NBA draft. Indiana coach Mike Woodson has focused on the frontcourt so far this offseason, landing transfers Kel'el Ware (Oregon) and Payton Sparks (Ball State).

Trey Galloway, who started 25 games, will return to the lineup, while the Hoosiers have been in pursuit of several wings and shooting guards in the transfer portal.