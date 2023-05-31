Richmond transfer Tyler Burton committed to Villanova on Wednesday, capping a busy and productive offseason for the Wildcats heading into year two of the Kyle Neptune era.

Burton entered the transfer portal last week and officially withdrew from the NBA draft on Wednesday before announcing his commitment.

The 6-foot-7 forward is the fourth transfer addition for Villanova this offseason, joining T.J. Bamba (Washington State), Hakim Hart (Maryland) and Lance Ware (Kentucky). Burton, Bamba and Hart are all top-100 transfers and should start immediately for the Wildcats.

Those three newcomers should combine with returnees Justin Moore and Eric Dixon to form one of the best and most experienced starting lineups in the Big East.

A second-team All-Atlantic 10 selection last season, Burton averaged 19.0 points and 7.4 rebounds. He continued to improve throughout his four seasons at Richmond, going from 4.6 points as a freshman to 12.0 as a sophomore, 16.1 as a junior and the career-high as a senior. Burton also became a more effective inside-outside player, shooting better than 36% from 3 as a sophomore and junior and attempting nearly six 3s a game as a senior.

In its first season following Jay Wright's retirement, Villanova had its worst campaign since 2012, finishing just 17-17 overall and 10-10 in the Big East.