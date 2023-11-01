Important moments in Bob Knight's career

Take a look back at the career of legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight, who died at the age of 83. (4:52)

There are only three men's college basketball coaches who have won more games than Bob Knight (902) -- Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams -- but none of them did the job with more flair, personality and polarity. Knight, who died Wednesday at age 83, was both a mythical figure who revolutionized the game with his motion offense and an emotional wellspring who never hid how he felt, sometimes at his own expense. His stamp on the game is undeniable.

Knight is considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, and his list of achievements and challenges proves as much: In three decades at Indiana, Knight won three national titles and coached the Hoosiers to five Final Fours and 11 Big Ten titles. He also won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. He won the Associated Press Coach of the Year award three times (1975, 1976 and 1989) and was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year eight times (1973, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1992 and 1993). He was one of the inductees in the first National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame class in 2006, the year the museum opened. And, he coached -- and then hired -- Krzyzewski at Army, kick-starting the career of the winningest coach in Division I history.

Knight's legacy is also filled with controversies that made him a polarizing figure.

Here is a look at some of the important moments in Knight's career.

1960: Knight wins a national title ... as a player

Knight is one of just three people in NCAA history -- joining Larry Brown and Joe B. Hall -- to win a national championship as a player and a coach. Knight was a member of the 1960 Ohio State team, led by future Hall of Famers Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek, that won the national championship that year. They would go on to make it to but lose the next two NCAA title games.

1962: Knight becomes a coach

After graduating from Ohio State in 1962, Knight began his coaching career at Cuyahoga Falls High School in Ohio, before he enlisted in the United States Army in 1963. He was an assistant coach before being named head coach at Army in 1965, when he was just 24 years old.

1966: Bob Knight meets Mike Krzyzewski

A year after Knight accepted Army's head coaching position, Mike Krzyzewski enlisted and joined the Army basketball team, commencing a relationship that would change both men's careers. Krzyzewski was the captain of the Army team that reached the NIT -- at the time considered a more prestigious event than the NCAA tournament -- in 1969 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1968: Knight refuses to participate in the NCAA tournament

It's hard to know exactly what to believe when it comes to the reason Knight declined the invitation from the NCAA. Author John Feinstein wrote that Knight preferred to send the Black Knights to the NIT because he thought his team would have a better chance, and he wanted to play closer to home (West Point is an hour from then-host Madison Square Garden).

Plus, Knight reportedly didn't want to deal with the juggernaut that was UCLA, which was in the middle of a run of 10 consecutive national titles under John Wooden.

1971: Indiana lures Knight away

Knight's arrival in Bloomington was met with both applause and doubt. He was regarded as a disciplinarian, which the program needed following a tumultuous couple of years. But some questioned if his methodical style of basketball would work against elite programs.

The concerns would not last. With the help of veterans Joby Wright and Steve Downing, Knight's Hoosiers finished 22-6 and reached the Final Four in his second season at the helm (1972-73).

1975-76: The (second) undefeated season

In his fifth year at Indiana, Knight led the Hoosiers to a 32-0 record and his first NCAA title as a head coach, defeating Big Ten rival Michigan 86-68 in the national championship game. Knight, however, often said the 1974-75 team, which lost star Scott May in the NCAA tournament, was as good if not better than this group.

1979: Knight punches a police officer and gets arrested in Puerto Rico

In 1979, police officer Jose Silva said Knight -- who was in San Juan coaching the U.S. national team in the Pan American Games -- used a racial slur against him, then punched him when he tried to escort the coach off the court to make room for the Brazilian women's national team to practice. Knight also allegedly called members of that team "dirty people." Knight would be arrested, then convicted and sentenced to six months in jail but never serve the time.

Isiah Thomas helped Bob Knight win his second national title in 1981. AP Photo/Ed Reinke

1981: Isiah Thomas helps Knight win second national title

Knight leaned on Thomas, the future Detroit Pistons star, to win his second national championship. Thomas, who averaged 16.0 PPG that season, and two other players on that team (Randy Wittman, Ray Tolbert) would go on to become first-round picks in future NBA drafts.

1984: Wins an Olympic gold medal

Before starring for the Dream Team in 1992, a college senior named Michael Jordan led the men's U.S. team to a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. This was one of the final national squads that featured amateur basketball players -- the Olympic committee would decide to allow pro basketball players to compete in the games eight years later -- and was coached by none other than Knight himself. The coach was so impressed with Jordan, who had just led North Carolina to an NCAA championship in 1982, that he told the Portland Trailblazers to select him with the second pick in the 1984 NBA draft. (The Blazers instead picked Kentucky star Sam Bowie, and Jordan fell to the Chicago Bulls at No. 3. The rest is history.)

1985: The infamous chair throw

During a matchup against Purdue in Assembly Hall on Feb. 23, 1985, Knight was upset with a call and tossed a chair across the court. Knight, then 44 years old, was ejected from the game.

1987: Keith Smart's miracle shot wins another national title

With just four seconds to play in the NCAA championship game against Syracuse, Smart orchestrated one of the greatest moments in NCAA tournament history, an 18-foot jump shot from the baseline. It went in, giving Indiana the 74-73 victory and Knight a third trophy as a head coach.

1991: Basketball Hall of Fame induction

Four years after winning his third national title, Knight was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He joined a class that included NBA legends Dave Cowens and Nate "Tiny" Archibald.

2000: Knight's dismissal

In March 2000, former Indiana player Neil Reed accused Knight of choking him during a practice in 1997. A video that showed Knight grabbing Reed's throat with his right hand and pushing him back was released, leading Indiana president Myles Brand to tell Knight that he would be under a "zero tolerance" policy.

Five months later, in September, Knight walked past student Kent Harvey, who allegedly said, "What's up, Knight?" to him. Knight, who said he felt disrespected, grabbed Harvey's arm and stared him down. But the physical contact meant the end of the Bob Knight era in Bloomington. Brand fired Knight three days later.

2001: Knight joins Texas Tech

After taking a year off from coaching, Knight joined the Red Raiders for the 2001-02 season and led them to their first NCAA tournament appearance in six years. Under him, Texas Tech would reach the tournament a total of three times.

Coach K is the most successful member of Knight's coaching tree, passing his former mentor in 2011 as the all-time winningest coach in Division I men's college basketball. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

2007: The all-time winningest coach

On Jan. 2, Knight led Texas Tech to a win over New Mexico and secured his Division I-record 880th win, passing former North Carolina head coach Dean Smith. During the on-court ceremony after the victory, Knight said he did things his way.

"I don't expect you people to have agreed with what I've done -- and, if I did [care], I would have asked your opinion," Knight said then. "And I have never asked the opinions of very many. I've simply tried to do what I think is best in the way that I think you have to do it. I think I've put myself out on a limb at times, knowingly, simply because I thought what I was going to do or say was the best way to get this kid to be the best player or the best student."

(In a twist of fate, Krzyzewski -- Knight's former player and assistant -- would pass Knight in 2011 to become the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball.)

2008: Retirement

For all the flair that defined Knight, the end of his coaching career lacked the same buzz. In February 2008, Knight walked into the office of Texas Tech athletic director Gerald Myers and said it was time for him to step down. At the time he retired, Knight had won an NCAA-record 902 games.

The school handed the program to his son, Pat Knight, who was fired three seasons later after amassing a 50-61 record.

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Return to Indiana

For 20 years after his dismissal, Knight never returned to Assembly Hall, embittered by the way his tenure ended. He had famously vocalized his refusal, even as multiple former players and Indiana officials tried to encourage a return over the years.

In 2020, however, Knight joined some of his former players on the floor during an early-February game versus Purdue and pumped his fist as the crowd cheered his return. Despite his medical challenges, he told the Hoosiers to "Play defense!" He had tears in his eyes, too. Former player Randy Wittman called Knight's return a memory "I'll go to my grave with," according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.