Bronny James made his long-awaited collegiate debut on Sunday, six months after suffering cardiac arrest in July.
He came off the bench and played under a minutes restriction in his debut against the Long Beach State.
The USC Trojans announced a sell-out and, hours before tipoff, the student section line wrapped around Galen Center in anticipation of James' first game. The packed house gave him a standing ovation as he checked in.
James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, committed to USC as the No. 20 prospect in ESPN's 2023 recruiting class.
LeBron & Co. sit courtside
LeBron James and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka were among those in attendance for Bronny James' first college game. LeBron was joined by his family, including Bryce James, a four-star forward in ESPN's 2025 recruiting class.
Brony James makes his USC debut to a standing ovation from the fans and with his father, LeBron, on the sideline.
.@KingJames was all of us when Bronny James debuted 😂 pic.twitter.com/lQyFNAX688— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 10, 2023
NBA stars welcome Bronny back
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and LeBron's former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade chimed in on James' debut.
Welcome back Bronny— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 10, 2023
Watching Bronny walk out on that court gave me chills... Welcome back to the game you love Bronny— DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 10, 2023
Like father, like son
James made a highlight play with a chase-down block in the first half.
Bronny James does his best impression of his father, LeBron, with a chasedown block for the USC Trojans.
James' first points came off a 3-pointer in the second half.
Bronny James threads the transition 3-pointer for the first basket of his college career.