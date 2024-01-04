Open Extended Reactions

Providence star forward Bryce Hopkins will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, the school announced Thursday.

Hopkins suffered the injury early in the second half of Wednesday night's 61-57 loss to Seton Hall. He landed awkwardly following a transition pass to Devin Carter and immediately reached for his leg, clearly in pain. Hopkins needed to be helped off the floor and into the locker room.

"We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time," Providence coach Kim English said in a statement. "We will be with him throughout this process to help him come back stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Hopkins, a 6-foot-7 junior, has been No. 23 Providence's best player since transferring to the Friars from Kentucky in the spring of 2022. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season, earning first-team All-Big East accolades and leading Providence to the NCAA tournament.

This season, Hopkins was averaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as the Friars were off to a surprising start under first-year coach English. They were 11-2 before Wednesday's game, with wins over Marquette and Wisconsin.

Without Hopkins, Providence will have to rely more heavily on guards Corey Floyd and Garwey Dual, while freshman Rich Barron could also see an increase in minutes.

The Friars travel to Creighton on Saturday.