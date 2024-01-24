Meechie Johnson Jr. splashes a 3 from near the logo to seal the upset win for South Carolina. (0:46)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Southeastern Conference fined South Carolina $100,000 for its fans storming the court after the Gamecocks' 79-62 win over No. 6 Kentucky.

The league announced the fine Wednesday, a day after the South Carolina men's basketball team posted a win over its highest-ranked opponent at home in 14 years.

The SEC adopted more stringent fines at its meetings last spring. A first offense brings a fine of $100,000, a second $250,000 with subsequent offenses costing $500,000.

The league gave all members a clean slate so this counts as South Carolina's first offense.

Fans quickly burst through the yellow rope line when the game ended. Among those celebrating on the court were women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and several members of her team.

I've paid a fine for storming the court after beating Kentucky before, but this time it was free for me so I joined the crowd! Best students anywhere! pic.twitter.com/nhbcF8B9w3 — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) January 24, 2024

Also on the floor was former university president Harris Pastides, who posted on social media that he had to pay a fine during his tenure after big wins.

"This time it was free for me so I joined the crowd," he posted.

Kentucky players left the floor quickly without incident.