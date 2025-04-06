Naismith Men's College Basketball Player of the Year winners

Each year, the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award is given to the nation's best men's college basketball player. The recipient of the Naismith Trophy is determined by a board that includes NCAA basketball head coaches, administrators and media members.
In 2025, Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg won the award, after a stellar season with the Blue Devils that ended with the Final Four.
Check out a list of every athlete who's won the Naismith College Player of the Year award below.
1969: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1970: Pete Maravich, LSU
1971: Austin Carr, Notre Dame
1972: Bill Walton, UCLA
1973: Bill Walton, UCLA
1974: Bill Walton, UCLA
1975: David Thompson, N.C. State
1976: Scott May, Indiana
1977: Marques Johnson, UCLA
1978: Butch Lee, Marquette
1979: Larry Bird, Indiana State
1980: Mark Aguirre, DePaul
1981: Ralph Sampson, Virginia
1982: Ralph Sampson, Virginia
1983: Ralph Sampson, Virginia
1984: Michael Jordan, North Carolina
1985: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1986: Johnny Dawkins, Duke
1987: David Robinson, Navy
1988: Danny Manning, Kansas
1989: Danny Ferry, Duke
1990: Lionel Simmons, La Salle
1991: Larry Johnson, UNLV
1992: Christian Laettner, Duke
1993: Calbert Cheaney, Indiana
1994: Glenn Robinson, Purdue
1995: Joe Smith, Maryland
1996: Marcus Camby, Massachusetts
1997: Tim Duncan, Wake Forest
1998: Antawn Jamison, North Carolina
1999: Elton Brand, Duke
2000: Kenyon Martin, Cincinnati
2001: Shane Battier, Duke
2002: Jason Williams, Duke
2003: T. J. Ford, Texas
2004: Jameer Nelson, Saint Joseph's
2005: Andrew Bogut, Utah
2006: JJ Redick, Duke
2007: Kevin Durant, Texas
2008: Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina
2009: Blake Griffin, Oklahoma
2010: Evan Turner, Ohio State
2011: Jimmer Fredette, Brigham Young
2012: Anthony Davis, Kentucky
2013: Trey Burke, Michigan
2014: Doug McDermott, Creighton
2015: Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
2016: Buddy Hield, Oklahoma
2017: Frank Mason III, Kansas
2018: Jalen Brunson, Villanova
2019: Zion Williamson, Duke
2020: Obi Toppin, Dayton
2021: Luka Garza, Iowa
2022: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
2023: Zach Edey, Purdue
2024: Zach Edey, Purdue
2025: Cooper Flagg, Duke
