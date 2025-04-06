        <
          Naismith Men's College Basketball Player of the Year winners

          Duke freshman Cooper Flagg won the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Award in 2025. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
          Apr 6, 2025, 04:06 PM

          Each year, the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award is given to the nation's best men's college basketball player. The recipient of the Naismith Trophy is determined by a board that includes NCAA basketball head coaches, administrators and media members.

          In 2025, Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg won the award, after a stellar season with the Blue Devils that ended with the Final Four.

          Check out a list of every athlete who's won the Naismith College Player of the Year award below.

          1969: Lew Alcindor, UCLA

          1970: Pete Maravich, LSU

          1971: Austin Carr, Notre Dame

          1972: Bill Walton, UCLA

          1973: Bill Walton, UCLA

          1974: Bill Walton, UCLA

          1975: David Thompson, N.C. State

          1976: Scott May, Indiana

          1977: Marques Johnson, UCLA

          1978: Butch Lee, Marquette

          1979: Larry Bird, Indiana State

          1980: Mark Aguirre, DePaul

          1981: Ralph Sampson, Virginia

          1982: Ralph Sampson, Virginia

          1983: Ralph Sampson, Virginia

          1984: Michael Jordan, North Carolina

          1985: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

          1986: Johnny Dawkins, Duke

          1987: David Robinson, Navy

          1988: Danny Manning, Kansas

          1989: Danny Ferry, Duke

          1990: Lionel Simmons, La Salle

          1991: Larry Johnson, UNLV

          1992: Christian Laettner, Duke

          1993: Calbert Cheaney, Indiana

          1994: Glenn Robinson, Purdue

          1995: Joe Smith, Maryland

          1996: Marcus Camby, Massachusetts

          1997: Tim Duncan, Wake Forest

          1998: Antawn Jamison, North Carolina

          1999: Elton Brand, Duke

          2000: Kenyon Martin, Cincinnati

          2001: Shane Battier, Duke

          2002: Jason Williams, Duke

          2003: T. J. Ford, Texas

          2004: Jameer Nelson, Saint Joseph's

          2005: Andrew Bogut, Utah

          2006: JJ Redick, Duke

          2007: Kevin Durant, Texas

          2008: Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina

          2009: Blake Griffin, Oklahoma

          2010: Evan Turner, Ohio State

          2011: Jimmer Fredette, Brigham Young

          2012: Anthony Davis, Kentucky

          2013: Trey Burke, Michigan

          2014: Doug McDermott, Creighton

          2015: Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

          2016: Buddy Hield, Oklahoma

          2017: Frank Mason III, Kansas

          2018: Jalen Brunson, Villanova

          2019: Zion Williamson, Duke

          2020: Obi Toppin, Dayton

          2021: Luka Garza, Iowa

          2022: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

          2023: Zach Edey, Purdue

          2024: Zach Edey, Purdue

          2025: Cooper Flagg, Duke

