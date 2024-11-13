Hunter Dickinson does it all for the Jayhawks with 28 points and 12 boards in a win over the Spartans. (2:09)

Are you serious, baby?! The men's college basketball season is here, and it's going to be awesome. We've got superstars, Diaper Dandies and, best of all, veteran PTPers (Prime Time Players) ready to light up the court. Hold on to your seats, because here are my super 16 PTPers who are going to make waves this season.

We're talking about the consensus No. 1 recruit. This kid is 17 years old and rocking Cameron Indoor. He's a highlight every night, a two-way playmaker with more hops than a kangaroo. But he's got pressure on his shoulders. Can he handle it? His biggest challenge might be right down Tobacco Road with my No. 2 PTPer.

It's UNC, baby! This fifth-year senior is bringing the fire. Sacrificing an NBA career to come back to Chapel Hill? That's dedication, folks. Davis is chasing history and eyeing the career scoring record at UNC. He's Mr. Clutch for the Tar Heels.

Mark my words, you can't overlook Mark Sears anymore. The Crimson Tide are rolling, and Sears is driving that bus. He's hungry to finish what they started last season, and I'm telling you, he's gonna make it happen.

Remember the name, folks. Bailey is a Diaper Dandy who's about to turn Piscataway into Showtime. With Bailey and his superstar freshman teammate, Dylan Harper, Jersey Mike's Arena is the hottest ticket in town -- and it's not for Springsteen or Bon Jovi.

5. Dylan Harper (Rutgers Scarlet Knights)

Even though Harper is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, he's making his own legacy. Along with Ace Bailey, this duo at Rutgers is no joke. They're not just eyeing the tournament, they're aiming for a deeper run. The Scarlet Knights are on the rise.

DEFENSE, DEFENSE, DEFENSE! This Big East big man is the real deal and aiming to join Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing as a four-time conference Defensive Player of the Year. Kalkbrenner is protecting that rim like a fortress.

Hunter Dickinson in a Jayhawks jersey just feels right. A big man who can score at will? Kansas is looking to hang another banner in Allen Fieldhouse, and Dickinson is going to be the key.

He's quietly putting together a monster career at Auburn. With top-10 opponents lined up early, Broome's got the chance to make his mark. Look out for this Tiger, baby.

When I need a bucket, I'm dialing up Kam Jones. He plays bigger than his size and is one of the most efficient finishers in the game. He's gonna light up the scoreboard like a Christmas tree.

This kid can score. Sallis exploded last year, and he's looking to do it again. The ACC's got some of the best scorers in the country, and Sallis is leading the pack.

Love is in the air. Caleb Love is the floor general every team needs, and moving to the Big 12 is going to bring out the best in him. It's a nightly showdown out West, and Love's got what it takes.

He's smooth, he's quick and he can drop 30 points in the blink of an eye. Wade Taylor IV is pure magic with the rock, baby.

Transfer of the year, baby. Kadary Richmond lands with Hall of Famer Rick Pitino, who knows a thing or two about coaching stars. Richmond's gonna shine bright in the Big Apple.

People were talking about Zach Edey for the past two years, but now it's Braden Smith's time to shine. He is ready to run the show and keep the Boilermakers at the top of the Big Ten.

Another Diaper Dandy alert. VJ Edgecombe is an international star and can fill it up against the best of the best. He's gonna be a household name with those dunks, baby.

The Huskies want a three-peat, and Alex Karaban is the key to making it happen. He's the heart and soul of that team and ready to lead UConn back to the promised land.

Oh, man, this is going to be a heck of a season! From Diaper Dandies to seasoned vets, these PTPers are gonna make it happen. So, get ready to chant, cheer and let it fly, because it's going to be a wild ride. Let's get ready to roll!