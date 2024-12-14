Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina Upstate guard Brit Harris was taken to a local hospital after a scary fall in his team's 73-53 loss at South Carolina on Saturday.

Late in the game, Harris dunked on a fast break. The junior hung on the rim for an extra second or two but then fell on his head after he let go. He appeared to hit both his head and neck in the fall.

His teammates immediately called for medical assistance after the fall. Harris, who played 10 minutes in the matchup, was then placed on a stretcher after he was assessed by medical personnel. The crowd applauded after he moved his arms as he was exiting the floor.

Ryan Clary, the play-by-play voice for South Carolina-Upstate, posted on social media that Harris was "moving and communicating" after the fall.

A school official told ESPN that they did not have any additional information.