With Louisville leading North Carolina at the under-eight media timeout of the first half on New Year's Day, the Cardinals made a surprise announcement at the KFC Yum! Center: Five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. had committed to Louisville.

Brown then walked onto the floor and was introduced to the crowd, becoming the first five-star recruit of new head coach Pat Kelsey's tenure with the Cardinals.

Brown signed with Louisville during the early signing period in November, but the school kept it under wraps until Wednesday evening. He chose the Cardinals over a long list of schools that included Alabama, Indiana and Ole Miss.

"The deciding factors were the energy of the program, the family environment and the fact that Coach Kelsey is so loyal he brought his whole staff and walk-ons with him to Louisville, which demonstrates his honor and loyalty," Mikel Brown Sr. told ESPN. "We are a very tight-knit family and value his commitment to bringing those along who he could have very easily left behind."

Kelsey arrived at Louisville last spring, replacing Kenny Payne after two seasons. Prior to joining the Cardinals, Kelsey led both Charleston and Winthrop to multiple NCAA tournaments, establishing a high-octane brand of basketball.

"Coach Kelsey's system is the perfect fit, especially considering the significant minutes available at the point guard position," Brown Sr. said. "Mikel loves challenges and sees the opportunity to be Coach Kelsey's cornerstone piece in leading Louisville. He's not afraid to stand alone and uplift a program."

Brown Jr. is a 6-foot-3 point guard from DME Academy (Florida) and is the No. 11 prospect in the ESPN 100. He is the No. 3 point guard in the class, behind Arkansas-bound guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.

In 13 games with Team Loaded NC on the Adidas 3SSB circuit last spring and summer, Brown averaged 24.2 points and 3.3 assists, shooting nearly 44% from 3-point range. He also started all six games for USA Basketball at the FIBA U18 Americas, averaging 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds en route to a gold medal.

Brown has an advanced skill set, highlighted by his deep shooting ability and propensity to consistently attack the basket. He is one of the best in the class at operating with screens, as he can shoot behind the screen, attack an open crease or make the read and deliver the right pass. He possesses outstanding instincts and skills.

Brown is Louisville's first commitment in the 2025 class and just the second high school recruit since Kelsey arrived last spring, after ESPN 100 prospect Khani Rooths was the lone signee in the 2024 class.