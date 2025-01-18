Open Extended Reactions

Betting integrity firms are investigating Tuesday's men's college basketball game between Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan after multiple sportsbooks reported unusual wagering activity.

On Wednesday, sports betting monitor Integrity Compliance 360 distributed an alert to its clients, which includes sportsbooks, state gaming regulators, leagues and NCAA conferences, stating that a bettor had attempted to place "their largest wager to date" on Central Michigan to cover the spread in the first half of its home game against Eastern Michigan.

"While investigating, the operator also found two other high stakes wagers from two accounts in a different jurisdiction, both on Central Michigan 1st Half spread," the alert states. The activity happened in Connecticut and Tennessee, according to a copy of the alert obtained by ESPN.

The alert noted Tuesday's game was the second involving Eastern Michigan that had been flagged by sportsbooks this season. IC360 also sent an alert regarding suspicious betting activity on a Wright State-Eastern Michigan game on Dec. 21.

In both instances, the suspicious betting was against Eastern Michigan.

"We became aware of the matter on Wednesday and a review is underway," a spokesperson for Eastern Michigan told ESPN in a statement. "At this time we do not know anything further about what may have precipitated the suspicious activity. We are working with the Mid-American Conference and will provide further details as we learn additional information."

IC360 declined to comment when reached by ESPN. A spokesperson for the Michigan Gaming Control Board said in an email to ESPN that it was aware that a second sports betting monitor, the International Betting Integrity Agency, was "reviewing an NCAA basketball game that took place on Jan. 14" but declined further comment.

The IBIA, citing company policy, declined to comment.

The point spread on the first half of the game opened at Central Michigan -3.5 and moved to -6.5 in the hour before tipoff. Central Michigan hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to put the Chippewas up 39-33 at halftime.

The unusual betting activity on first halves is part of a trend that veteran bookmakers and professional bettors have been tracking on college basketball games dating to last season, including on games involving Temple, multiple gambling industry sources told ESPN.

ESPN previously reported that federal authorities are investigating a former Temple men's basketball player after a regular-season game between Temple and UAB was flagged for suspicious wagering in March 2024.

Multiple offshore sportsbooks and at least one U.S. book have removed the option to bet first halves on select games this season. The alert on the Wright State-Eastern Michigan games, a copy of which ESPN obtained, states that the suspicious wagering was on the Wright State first-half spread of -2.5.

"At this time, there is belief of a potential tie between these bettors, and bettors who placed suspicious wagers on First Half markets in flagged games last season," the alert states.

Wright State led Eastern Michigan 38-27 at halftime. Eastern Michigan won the game 86-82.

First-half lines typically are equal to around 50% of the full-game point spread. The point spread on the full game between Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan closed at -8, while the first-half line closed at -6.5.

In some of the other games flagged by bookmakers and bettors, enough action came in to cause the first-half line to close equal or greater than the line on the full game.

"Couldn't be a bigger red flag than closing higher on a half than a [full] game," a veteran Las Vegas bookmaker said.

Eastern Michigan plays at Bowling Green on Saturday.