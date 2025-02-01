Open Extended Reactions

Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. will play at Baylor on Saturday, coach Bill Self told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Harris will return to the lineup after his streak of 98 consecutive starts -- the seventh longest in school history -- was snapped when he missed the No. 11 Jayhawks' 91-87 win Tuesday over UCF with an ankle injury.

After the victory, Self said the Jayhawks were "just trying to survive" without Harris. UCF nearly handed Kansas back-to-back losses at Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since Roy Williams was in his first season roaming the sideline nearly 36 years ago.

"I think it's pretty evident how valuable Juan is after watching our ballhandling and getting us into offense and defense," Self said.

Harris didn't play against the Knights after tweaking his ankle in practice.

For Baylor, guards Jeremy Roach (concussions) and Langston Love (ankle) are both out against the Jayhawks, a source told Thamel.

Harris has scored 1,078 points with 786 assists, and he needs 19 to pass Jacque Vaughn for No. 2 on the career list behind Aaron Miles.

Harris' 4,688 minutes played are second only to Danny Manning in school history. And the only player to appear in more games than Harris' 159 for Kansas is Mitch Lightfoot, who played in 168. Harris could surpass that by the end of the regular season or in the Big 12 or NCAA tournaments.

